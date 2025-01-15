57° San Marcos
Assault suspect arrested on campus

Blake Leschber, Managing Editor
January 15, 2025
Trigger warning: This story has mentions of assault.

The suspect who committed an assault yesterday afternoon was arrested on campus this morning, according to Senior Media Relations Manager Jayme Blaschke. 

According to University Police Department (UPD) Chief Matthew Carmichael, he and the assistant chief Daniel Benitez were patrolling Wednesday morning on Pickard Street when they saw biology freshman Ori Mays walk by, who matched the description of an assault suspect sent in Tuesday’s timely warning. 

Carmichael said after they initially detained Mays, he fled and ran to Bobcat Trail where Benitez stopped him after a couple of minutes without incident, arrested him and retrieved what he believes to be the knife described in Tuesday’s timely warning. 

“The subject walked right past us and it was pretty clear it was him,” Carmichael said. “However, at one point he fled from us and Benitez was able to eventually stop the suspect without incident and get him into custody.”

Carmichael said Benitez pulled out a taser but it was not activated. 

According to Carmichael, Mays was transported to Hays County Jail and booked for evading arrest. Carmichael said UPD will also serve an assault warrant. 

A Jan. 15 email from UPD stated there was increased police presence while the suspect was not apprehended. Now, Carmichael said UPD officers are back to their regular assignments. 

Carmichael said UPD is investigating other leads that may involve the same suspect and this case is under investigation. 

“I am asking that other members of the public, if they’ve had interactions with this individual, it is important that they call us,” Carmichael said. 

The reported assault occurred at 1:21 p.m., Tuesday at the green space between Lantana and Sterry Halls. 

According to Carmichael, an individual called 911 after they were spat on. After calling, a group of people followed the suspect and he attempted to assault them a second time. The group got the suspect on the ground, but while he was on the ground he pulled out and wielded a knife. The group left the scene and UPD looked for the suspect but could not find him. 

The suspect was wearing a camouflaged jacket, blue jeans and black boots, had long hair and was heavy set. 

If anyone has any leads or information about this incident, they can contact UPD at 512-245-2805. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

