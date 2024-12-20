49° San Marcos
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Diego Medel, Engagement Editor
December 20, 2024

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, December 20, Holiday Movie in the Park

Texas State Athletics and Holiday Movie in your Park team up this Friday. at UFCU Stadium to bring you a special screening of The Polar Express. Pre-movie activities will begin at 7 p.m., admission is free and open to all ages with concessions available for purchase on site. Make sure to dress for the weather and bring your own chairs and blankets for the optimal viewing experience.

Friday, December 20Holiday Concert, Coat Drive & Potluck

Enjoy live music, bring a dish to share and donate a coat this Friday starting at 7 p.m. at The Growling Texas Beer Bar. The Holiday Concert, Coat Drive & Potluck is a free event with an optional tip jar for the performers. Want to perform? Bring an instrument and sing a song. All coats, gloves and handwarmers are donated to the Southside Community Center.

Saturday, December 21Melodic Interlude Rock Show

This Saturday at Jack’s Roadhouse catch the Melodic Interlude Rock Show. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. with music kicking off at 9:30 p.m., featuring three acts. Tr3s Passers at 9:30 p.m., Awesome Death at 10:30 p.m. and Thunder People closing out the show at 11:30 p.m. Come on out for a sweet, agreeable and unique succession of musical arrangements.

Saturday, December 21, Nightmar3 Before Xmas Hiphop night

Come on out to The Porch this Saturday at 9 p.m. for the first ever Nightmar3 before Xmas Hiphop night, Hosted by 3rd Eye Productions. The night will feature a variety of independent artists including Isaac Moon & Tee Speers and host Adestannie amongst a variety of other performers. This event is $5 at the door for 18+ and free for anyone 21+.

Sunday, December 22, Krampus Holiday Celebration

This Sunday at Triple Six Social, get in the holiday spirit with their special Krampus Holiday Celebration, kicking off at 2 p.m. This is a free event open to all ages. Activities range from pictures with Krampus, a holiday dark market, night before Christmas drag story time, musical performances and a costume contest. Best dressed will win a six-month supply of their free coffee of choice from Triple Six.

Sunday, December 22, Zelicks’ Classic Car Meet Up

Starting at 2 p.m., Sunday at Zelicks’ Icehouse, some of the coolest rides from around the Hill Country come together for Zelicks’ Classic Car Meet Up. This is a free event featuring live music starting at 5 p.m..

