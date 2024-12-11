45° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Tatum Pou, Assistant Engagement Editor
December 11, 2024

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, December 13, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House as they host The Free Range Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Come support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, December 13Nightmare Before Xmas

Who says you can only dress up on Halloween? Starting at 8 p.m. this Friday, wear your best costume and join the fun at Jack’s Roadhouse. Enjoy live music, compete in a costume contest and devour San Marcos’ best street tacos.

Saturday, December 14Hometown Holidays

This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., get in the holiday spirit at San Marcos Plaza Park and attend Hometown Holidays, a one-day edition of the beloved Sights & Sounds of Christmas. Meet Santa and enjoy community performances, live music, food and holiday lights. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, December 14, Jingle Bell Run 5K

Anyone can participate in the Jingle Bell Run this Saturday. Check-in begins at 6 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. and the 1K at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to top runners and finishers. Forgot to register? Don’t worry, you can sign up onsite beginning at 6:30 a.m. at San Marcos Plaza Park.

Sunday, December 15, Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market

Take a trip to the Tanger Outlets and discover the Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market! This two-day market is taking place this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Complete your holiday shopping, or get yourself a gift this season.

Sunday, December 15, SMTX Sustainable Market Day

This eco-friendly market supports sustainable living while supporting small businesses. Browse the SMTX Sustainable Market Day for fresh produce, farm-raised meats, eggs, handmade jewelry, art and non-toxic candles from noon to 3 p.m. this Sunday at the Truly Pure Refillery. Can’t make it? No worries, this market recurs on the third Sunday of every month.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Digital media innovation junior Reginald "RJ" Porcher Jr. (Left) and interior design senior Stephanie Valdez (Right) pose as the 2024 Homecoming King and Queen, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024 Homecoming Court shares love for TXST
Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Offensive Coordinator Mack Leftwich signs with Texas Tech
Texas State red shirt senior tight end Konner Fox (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
18 new Bobcats committed for the 2025 season
Students reunite with their parents after being released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at San Marcos High School. Some parents were outside the school since the initial call occurred at 3:32 p.m.
Suspect arrested for San Marcos High School false shooter threat
Texas State faculty and students gather for the "Visions + Echoes" senior thesis exhibition, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at the JCM Flex Gallery.
Art seniors express passion through exhibition
Students make their way through the Alkek breezeway, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on Texas State&#8217;s campus.&#160;
Texas State presents 2025-35 master plan
More in this_weekend_on_the_town
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Donate to The University Star