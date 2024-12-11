What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, December 13, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House as they host The Free Range Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Come support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, December 13, Nightmare Before Xmas

Who says you can only dress up on Halloween? Starting at 8 p.m. this Friday, wear your best costume and join the fun at Jack’s Roadhouse. Enjoy live music, compete in a costume contest and devour San Marcos’ best street tacos.

Saturday, December 14, Hometown Holidays

This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., get in the holiday spirit at San Marcos Plaza Park and attend Hometown Holidays, a one-day edition of the beloved Sights & Sounds of Christmas. Meet Santa and enjoy community performances, live music, food and holiday lights. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, December 14, Jingle Bell Run 5K

Anyone can participate in the Jingle Bell Run this Saturday. Check-in begins at 6 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. and the 1K at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to top runners and finishers. Forgot to register? Don’t worry, you can sign up onsite beginning at 6:30 a.m. at San Marcos Plaza Park.

Sunday, December 15, Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market

Take a trip to the Tanger Outlets and discover the Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market! This two-day market is taking place this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Complete your holiday shopping, or get yourself a gift this season.

Sunday, December 15, SMTX Sustainable Market Day

This eco-friendly market supports sustainable living while supporting small businesses. Browse the SMTX Sustainable Market Day for fresh produce, farm-raised meats, eggs, handmade jewelry, art and non-toxic candles from noon to 3 p.m. this Sunday at the Truly Pure Refillery. Can’t make it? No worries, this market recurs on the third Sunday of every month.