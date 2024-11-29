43° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Diego Medel, Engagement Editor
November 29, 2024

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, November 29, Angels & Mistletoe Holiday Market First Look Party

This Friday at 5 p.m. the 6th annual Angels & Mistletoe Holiday Market will be hosting their First Look preview party. Offerings will include holiday decor, Christmas music, pictures with Santa and early access to a variety of holiday vendors offering a wide range of holiday themed items. Tickets for the First Look preview party are available online; general admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday access can be purchased at the door.

Friday, November 29, Live Music Unplugged

From 7 to 9 p.m., Friday at Wineaux enjoy some live music at their recurring live music show. Live Music Unplugged features a relaxed atmosphere with great music performed by favorite local singers and songwriters. This week will feature the Swingin’ Swains. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer and spend your Black Friday relaxing.

Saturday, November 30, Art Squared Art Markets: Small Business Saturday

This Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Square, the Art Squared Arts Market brings the best local artists together all in one place. Come discover art of all kinds, live music, free kids art activity booths, live art demonstrations and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, November 30, Shop 1893 Holiday Market

The Price Center’s popular Shop 1983 is hosting a special two-day Holiday Market, kicking off on Small Business Saturday at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.. The market will be hosted both inside and outside of the Price Center and will feature holiday items, Christmas music, light refreshments and photo opportunities with Santa. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Sunday, December 1, Christmas Bazaar

This Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Free Range Farmers Market and the La Cima Farmers Market are teaming up to bring their special Christmas Bazaar at the La Cima Community Center. Their will be over 40 vendors offering a variety of holiday themed gifts, decorations and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Sunday, December 1, Holiday Wreath Workshop

Starting at 12 p.m., Sunday at Roughhouse Brewing, the annual holiday wreath workshop in collaboration with Creeksouth Farms offers an opportunity to get crafty and festive. Learn how to create your very own holiday wreath to decorate your home this holiday season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcat softball inks five on National Signing Day
Texas State redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope (9) attempts stares down his Eastern Michigan defender. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball finishes Myrtle Beach Invitational with a win against Ohio
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) celebrates a successful set against Troy. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Red Wolves for fifth Sun Belt title
Lorenzo Gonzalez and Roland Saucedo debate their platforms, vying for the City Council Place 5 seat in the runoff election, Saturday, Nov. 23 in LBJ Student Center at Texas State.
City Council Place 5 candidates debate ahead of runoff election
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert named to the PFF NFL draft big board
Running back Torrance Burgess Jr. (22) gets tackled while rushing the football during the game against Georgia State University, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Veilleux and Brock combine for six touchdowns to take down Texas State on senior night
More in this_weekend_on_the_town
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Donate to The University Star