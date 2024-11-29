What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, November 29, Angels & Mistletoe Holiday Market First Look Party

This Friday at 5 p.m. the 6th annual Angels & Mistletoe Holiday Market will be hosting their First Look preview party. Offerings will include holiday decor, Christmas music, pictures with Santa and early access to a variety of holiday vendors offering a wide range of holiday themed items. Tickets for the First Look preview party are available online; general admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday access can be purchased at the door.

Friday, November 29, Live Music Unplugged

From 7 to 9 p.m., Friday at Wineaux enjoy some live music at their recurring live music show. Live Music Unplugged features a relaxed atmosphere with great music performed by favorite local singers and songwriters. This week will feature the Swingin’ Swains. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer and spend your Black Friday relaxing.

Saturday, November 30, Art Squared Art Markets: Small Business Saturday

This Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Square, the Art Squared Arts Market brings the best local artists together all in one place. Come discover art of all kinds, live music, free kids art activity booths, live art demonstrations and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, November 30, Shop 1893 Holiday Market

The Price Center’s popular Shop 1983 is hosting a special two-day Holiday Market, kicking off on Small Business Saturday at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.. The market will be hosted both inside and outside of the Price Center and will feature holiday items, Christmas music, light refreshments and photo opportunities with Santa. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Sunday, December 1, Christmas Bazaar

This Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Free Range Farmers Market and the La Cima Farmers Market are teaming up to bring their special Christmas Bazaar at the La Cima Community Center. Their will be over 40 vendors offering a variety of holiday themed gifts, decorations and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Sunday, December 1, Holiday Wreath Workshop

Starting at 12 p.m., Sunday at Roughhouse Brewing, the annual holiday wreath workshop in collaboration with Creeksouth Farms offers an opportunity to get crafty and festive. Learn how to create your very own holiday wreath to decorate your home this holiday season.