True freshman Brad Jackson delivers in first career game

In a quarterback room full of familiar and new faces, true freshman quarterback Brad Jackson emerged as the X-factor at a pivotal point of the Bobcats’ season.

Jackson rushed for 119 yards, two scores and threw for 16 yards en route to a 38-17 win over the ULM Warhawks, snapping the Cats’ two-game losing streak on the road. Jackson spoke about the preparation leading up to the game.

“I just take it week by week,” Jackson said. “The thing about me being a freshman is being prepared regardless of what takes place. For me, it’s preparing like I am the starter.”

Head Coach G.J. Kinne discussed Jackson’s two touchdown day and the decision to let the true freshman take the field during a crucial part of the season.

“He’s really smart and super talented,” Kinne said. “He carries himself the right way. I think the guys on the team have a lot of confidence in him. That’s one thing about playing the quarterback position: it’s if the other guys have confidence and belief in you, and I know our guys have a lot of confidence in Brad.”

Senior quarterback Jordan McCloud started against the Warhawks, scoring one touchdown on the ground and throwing for one more, but was sidelined sporadically throughout the game due to injury. Jackson quickly saw snaps as the game progressed, taking the offense’s reins by the second half, preventing a Warhawk comeback, icing the win with a late fourth-quarter touchdown.

“Week one of the season against Lamar, I’m the third or fourth quarterback,” Jackson said. “That week was really no different for me. I hear my number called, and I’m prepared.”

Jackson was a three-star recruit from Reagan High School in San Antonio, committing to Texas State in June 2023. Jackson graduated early, enrolling in classes at Texas State for the spring semester, even practicing with the Bobcats the week before the 2023 First Responders Bowl.

“College and high school are not the same,” Jackson said. “For me as a freshman, it was important to get those physical and mental reps and learn what college is like a semester early. I was able to fit in my academic and football schedules, so when the season came around, it was a simple transition for me.”

The San Antonio native said Kinne and offensive coordinator Mac Leftwich significantly impacted his decision to join Texas State.

“[Kinne and Leftwich] offered something I didn’t get the feeling from other schools,” Jackson said. “Being here and being around those guys, I just fell in love with Texas State.”

Jackson picked up where he left off when his number was called in Texas State’s 58-3 win over Southern Mississippi last Saturday, scoring on a ten-yard rushing touchdown to put the Cats up 21-0 and finding redshirt junior wide receiver Drew Donley for a 60-yard touchdown reception later in the game.

Kinne discussed Jackson’s performance the past two weeks after Texas State’s 58-3 win over the Golden Eagles.

“He’s a special player and person,” Kinne said. “He’s ready to go when his number is called, and we will continue to have play packages for him, just a student of the game. The day he got to Texas State, the moment wasn’t too big for him.”

Jackson sparked a vital win in the latter half of the Bobcats’ season. With the victory over Southern Miss during Homecoming weekend and bowl eligibility secured, two games remain in conference play. The Maroon and Gold will continue to use Jackson’s spark as momentum against the Georgia State Panthers next week.

Kick-off between Texas State and Georgia State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.