84° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Diego Medel, Engagement Editor
November 8, 2024

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Nov. 8 to Nov 10, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, November 8, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House as they host The Free Range Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Come support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, November 8, Tyler Halverson

Doors will open at 8 p.m. for Tyler Halverson at Cheatham Street Warehouse on Friday. Halverson makes self-described “Amerijuana Music”, a fusion of folk, country and rock songs with a little bit of psychedelic influence. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase online. This is an 18+ show.

 

Saturday, November 9, Art Squared Art Markets

Running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday at the Square, the Art Squared Arts Market brings the best local artists together all in one place. Come discover art of all kinds, live music, free kids art activity booths, live art demonstrations and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, November 9, San Marcos Veterans Day Parade

Pre-parade entertainment will kick off at 9 a.m., Saturday in downtown San Marcos for the San Marcos Veterans Day Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature veteran groups, military organizations, bands, drill teams and more. This is a free event open to the public.

Sunday, November 10, Fall Craft and Vendor Market

The Fall Craft and Vendor Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday at the Tanger Outlets. This market hosts a variety of vendors specializing in food, drinks, jewelry, handmade crafts, home decor, fashion, art, wellness, design and so much more. This is a free event for all ages.

Sunday, November 10, Martian Culture

From 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday at Zelicks Ice HouseMartian Culture will feature live music, an art market and live art performances. Come on out and inspire the artist inside of you. There will also be a variety of food offerings. This is a 21+ event with free admission.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Burn ban lifted in Hays County
Construction begins on train crossings for quiet zones
Construction begins on train crossings for quiet zones
First-generation student resources expand as population increases
First-generation student resources expand as population increases
In-person classes have more benefits for students
In-person classes have more benefits for students
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) receives a pass from a teammate during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcat soccer advances to Sun Belt Championship in record-making fashion
The Texas State basketball team regroups during a timeout against Eastern Michigan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Sun Belt Conference revises the structure of the postseason tournament bracket
More in this_weekend_on_the_town
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Donate to The University Star