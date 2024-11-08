What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Nov. 8 to Nov 10, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, November 8, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House as they host The Free Range Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Come support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, November 8, Tyler Halverson

Doors will open at 8 p.m. for Tyler Halverson at Cheatham Street Warehouse on Friday. Halverson makes self-described “Amerijuana Music”, a fusion of folk, country and rock songs with a little bit of psychedelic influence. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase online. This is an 18+ show.

Saturday, November 9, Art Squared Art Markets

Running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday at the Square, the Art Squared Arts Market brings the best local artists together all in one place. Come discover art of all kinds, live music, free kids art activity booths, live art demonstrations and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, November 9, San Marcos Veterans Day Parade

Pre-parade entertainment will kick off at 9 a.m., Saturday in downtown San Marcos for the San Marcos Veterans Day Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature veteran groups, military organizations, bands, drill teams and more. This is a free event open to the public.

Sunday, November 10, Fall Craft and Vendor Market

The Fall Craft and Vendor Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday at the Tanger Outlets. This market hosts a variety of vendors specializing in food, drinks, jewelry, handmade crafts, home decor, fashion, art, wellness, design and so much more. This is a free event for all ages.

Sunday, November 10, Martian Culture

From 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday at Zelicks Ice House, Martian Culture will feature live music, an art market and live art performances. Come on out and inspire the artist inside of you. There will also be a variety of food offerings. This is a 21+ event with free admission.