What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Nov. 1 to Nov 3, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, November 1, Mindfulness in the Park

From 10 to 11 a.m., Friday at The Meadows Center, Mindfulness in the Park will offer the perfect way to de-stress, connect and kick off your weekend. Bring a towel or yoga mat, water and a journal to immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature. Plan to gather at 9:45 a.m. at the group pavilion, this is a free event but parking is $3 at The Meadows Center.

Friday, November 1, TXST Volleyball vs. Southern Miss: Community Weekend

The game starts at 6 p.m., Friday at Strahan Arena, as the TXST Volleyball team takes on Southern Miss. This week is also community weekend for the Bobcats, featuring a block party prior to the game with a DJ, volleyball nets for fans to play at and more. Tickets for the public start at $10 and are available online.

Saturday, November 2, San Marcos Farmers Market

Kicking off the day at 9 a.m., Saturday at the Square, the San Marcos Farmers Market will bring a variety of vendors offering fresh, homegrown and homemade products from the Central Texas area. This is a free event for all ages.

Saturday, November 2, Hill Country ParaCon

Starting at 12 p.m., Saturday at Triple Six Social, the Hill Country ParaCon will feature presentations, lectures, Q&As, vendors, activities, side shows, psychics and more all centered around the paranormal. This is a free event open to all ages.

Sunday, November 3, La Cima Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday the La Cima community center will host the weekly La Cima Farmers Market, offering a variety of goods from hot sauces to local honey. Come on out to support small businesses, local families and your neighbors from the Hill Country.

Sunday, November 3, San Marcos Flea Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., Sunday at the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the San Marcos Flea Market will host a variety of vendors from the community offering great finds and great deals. This is a free event for all ages.