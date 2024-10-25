Mullins named Sun Belt Female Athlete of The Year

After a storied career at Texas State ended this past season, former Texas State pitcher Jessica Mullins added one last award to further solidify her legacy as a Bobcat, being named the Sun Belt Conference Female Athlete of The Year.

“Words can’t describe how honored and blessed I feel to have received this valuable of an award,” Mullins said. “I want to thank God, my family, my coaches, my teammates and everyone who I’ve crossed paths with during my past four years at Texas State. I wouldn’t be the person I am today and be achieving this without their unwavering support. I am and will forever be proud to be a Bobcat through and through.”

Before being named the conference’s Female Athlete of The Year, Mullins garnered multiple All-American selections, was named Sun Belt Pitcher of The Year and signed to play professionally with the Texas Smoke of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League.

Mullins’ senior year in the circle was objectively one of the best by a Bobcat pitcher in program history. Mullins’ nation-leading 31 wins rank second all-time in program history for a single season. To go along with her 31 wins, Mullins also finished her senior campaign top-15 in the nation in ERA (1.45), strikeouts (222) and shutouts (8).

Mullins’ senior season included a seven-inning perfect game against UTEP, the first perfect game since 2018 and the first seven-inning perfect game since 2008. Mullins picked up a win over No. 14 Texas A&M and tossed a complete game one-run effort against No. 1 Texas. She also beat Penn State and picked up a save against the Nittany Lions to help the Bobcats reach the College Station regional championship game.

Mullins finished her career in the top 10 in program history of every pitching category. She became the third Bobcat athlete to receive the conference’s top honor, becoming the first female athlete to do so, cementing her Bobcat legacy.