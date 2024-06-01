Mullins honored with All-American selectons

After concluding her final season at Texas State, pitcher Jessica Mullins was named to three separate All-American teams for her efforts throughout her senior year.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) named Mullins First Team All-American while both Softball America and D1 Softball named her Second Team All-American. The three All-American nods for Mullins this year are the first of her career.

Mullins is also the first player in Texas State program history to be named First Team All-American.

When Texas State’s season came to an end, Mullins led the country in wins with 31. She ranked 13th in the country with a 1.45 ERA and 12th with 222 strikeouts. Mullins also led the country in innings thrown and finished 10th with nine shutouts.

During her senior season, Mullins threw a seven-inning perfect game against UTEP, beat No. 14 Texas A&M and threw a complete game while only allowing one run against No. 1 Texas.

Mullins finished her Texas State career in the top 10 of every pitching category in program history.

To go along with her three All-American selections, Mullins also signed to play professionally with the Texas Smoke of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League.