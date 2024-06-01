91° San Marcos
Mullins honored with All-American selectons

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
June 1, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Jessica+Mullins+%284%29+receives+the+ball+back+from+the+catcher+during+the+game+against+Texas+A%26M+in+the+NCAA+Regionals+tournament%2C+Saturday%2C+May+18%2C+2024%2C+at+Davis+Diamond+in+College+Station%2C+Texas.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) receives the ball back from the catcher during the game against Texas A&M in the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

After concluding her final season at Texas State, pitcher Jessica Mullins was named to three separate All-American teams for her efforts throughout her senior year.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) named Mullins First Team All-American while both Softball America and D1 Softball named her Second Team All-American. The three All-American nods for Mullins this year are the first of her career.

Mullins is also the first player in Texas State program history to be named First Team All-American.

 

.

 

When Texas State’s season came to an end, Mullins led the country in wins with 31. She ranked 13th in the country with a 1.45 ERA and 12th with 222 strikeouts. Mullins also led the country in innings thrown and finished 10th with nine shutouts.

During her senior season, Mullins threw a seven-inning perfect game against UTEP, beat No. 14 Texas A&M and threw a complete game while only allowing one run against No. 1 Texas.

Mullins finished her Texas State career in the top 10 of every pitching category in program history.

To go along with her three All-American selections, Mullins also signed to play professionally with the Texas Smoke of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League.

 

