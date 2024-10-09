85° San Marcos
Volleyball updates from around the Sun Belt Conference

Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor
October 9, 2024
Meg Boles
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Two weeks into conference play, Texas State sits atop the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) West Division standings and is undefeated in Sun Belt play. The journey to a conference title continues for the Bobcats. Here’s how the rest of the Sun Belt is shaping up:

 

SBC West

Troy

Last season, Troy finished Sun Belt play with only three conference losses and is one loss away from matching that total this season. The Trojans swept South Alabama a to open conference play on Sept. 26-27, only to lose to Texas State in two matches on Oct. 4-5.

 

South Alabama

In 2023, South Alabama was a semifinalist in the conference tournament but fell to Coastal Carolina, who went on to win the Sun Belt. The Jaguars’ conference play in 2024 includes losing two matches to Troy and winning two against ULM. They will host the Bobcats starting Friday, Oct. 11, at Jaguar Gym in Mobile.

 

Arkansas State

Last season, the Red Wolves went 2-10 in conference play. They are currently 13-3 on the season overall. Arkansas State will square off against the Bobcats starting Friday, Oct. 18, at Strahan Arena.

 

University of Louisiana-Monroe

ULM finished last in the Sun Belt a year ago, winning only three conference games. This season is off to a similar start for the Warhawks, as they are winless in conference play, winning only one of the 12 sets in their conference matches. They will host the Bobcats starting Friday, Oct. 25, at the ULM Activity Center in Monroe, Louisiana.

 

Southern Miss

Last season, the Golden Eagles failed to make the conference tournament but are off to a 3-1 start in Sun Belt play. They face off against the Bobcats starting Friday, Nov. 1, at Strahan Arena.

 

Louisiana-Lafayette

The Ragin’ Cajuns took on the Bobcats to open Sun Belt play this season. The first match went the distance after Texas State pulled off a 0-2 comeback victory, and the Bobcats swept Louisiana the following day.

The Ragin’ Cajun’s second conference series against App State was canceled, so they remain winless in the conference.

 

SBC East

 

Coastal Carolina

In 2023, Coastal Carolina won the Sun Belt Conference and went undefeated in conference play. This season, the Chanticleers are in a prime position to repeat that feat, as they are 2-0 in Sun Belt play. They take on Texas State starting Friday, Nov. 8, at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

 

James Madison

The Dukes finished 2023 with a loss in the Sun Belt Championship Final. James Madison has already lost more conference games this season than they did a year ago. To wrap up the 2024 regular season, the Dukes will face off against the Bobcats starting Thursday, Nov. 14, at Strahan Arena.

 

Remaining Teams

App State and Georgia Southern are tied for first in the SBC East with Coastal Carolina. Georgia State is in the middle of the East at 1-1 but holds one of the better overall records at 10-6. Meanwhile, Marshall has yet to find a way to get its first conference win of the season.

Donate to The University Star