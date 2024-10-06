86° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats send Trojans home with second straight sweep

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
October 6, 2024
Meg Boles
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

For the second time in as many days, the Texas State volleyball team made quick work of Troy University with a 3-0 sweep on Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena, improving to 4-0 in Sun Belt play.

“Any time you beat a good team 3-0, it’s always a good day,” Texas State Sean Huiet said. “I thought we got better. We talk a lot about trying to get better each match. Troy is a great team. They are suffering some injuries right now and going through some stuff, but again, I thought they made it competitive with what they have. They are a good and well-coached team; I think we’ll see them toward the end and in the tournament. But I’m really proud of our kids for two 3-0 wins this weekend.”

Although the final tally in set one was not far apart on the scorecard, Texas State handled the Trojans in the first set relatively easily. The Bobcats went up 3-2 in the first set and never gave up the lead, holding off the Trojans to take set one 25-18.

In set two, the Bobcats fell into an early hole, trailing the Trojans 1-5, leaving themselves a hole to dig their way out of. Dig out they did, as the Bobcats rallied from the early deficit to tie the second set 15-15. The two sides continued to trade blows over the following 10 points, knotting the score 20-20 late in the set. Texas State, however, closed set two on a 5-2 run, claiming the set 25-22.

Texas State found itself down 14-16 in set three, but after taking the late lead, it held on to win the set 25-19, sealing the second straight sweep of the Trojans.

Texas State only had one player finish the match with double-digit kills, which typically hasn’t been a recipe for success this season, but it didn’t matter against the Trojans. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch finished the match with a team-leading 12 kills.

Texas State will return to action when it hits the road again to face the University of South Alabama late this week.

The match between Texas State and South Alabama is set at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Jaguar Gym in Mobile, Alabama. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats dominate second half to clinch a draw against Arkansas State
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State sweeps Trojans in home opener
University Star logo
Hate crime on campus prompts action from NAACP, TXST
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State wins Sun Belt opener against defending conference champions
Boko excites the student section crowd during the first quarter of the football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Sun Belt football records entering conference play
More in Sports
Texas State fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Torres earns Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Breaking down Texas State’s loss against Sam Houston State
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State to remain in Sun Belt Conference
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf finishes fifth at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State opens Sun Belt play against defending conference champions
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell prepares for the Louisiana-Monroe game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bell's status for remainder of season uncertain following Sam Houston loss
More in volleyball
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
"I've been blessed": Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet surpasses 100 career TXST wins
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Volleyball wraps up UTEP Tournament with 2-1 record
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats split matches at Outrigger Invitational
Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) leaps above the net to hit the ball during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats say aloha to loss column after falling to Hawaii
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Donate to The University Star