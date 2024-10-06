Bobcats send Trojans home with second straight sweep

For the second time in as many days, the Texas State volleyball team made quick work of Troy University with a 3-0 sweep on Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena, improving to 4-0 in Sun Belt play.

“Any time you beat a good team 3-0, it’s always a good day,” Texas State Sean Huiet said. “I thought we got better. We talk a lot about trying to get better each match. Troy is a great team. They are suffering some injuries right now and going through some stuff, but again, I thought they made it competitive with what they have. They are a good and well-coached team; I think we’ll see them toward the end and in the tournament. But I’m really proud of our kids for two 3-0 wins this weekend.”

Although the final tally in set one was not far apart on the scorecard, Texas State handled the Trojans in the first set relatively easily. The Bobcats went up 3-2 in the first set and never gave up the lead, holding off the Trojans to take set one 25-18.

In set two, the Bobcats fell into an early hole, trailing the Trojans 1-5, leaving themselves a hole to dig their way out of. Dig out they did, as the Bobcats rallied from the early deficit to tie the second set 15-15. The two sides continued to trade blows over the following 10 points, knotting the score 20-20 late in the set. Texas State, however, closed set two on a 5-2 run, claiming the set 25-22.

Texas State found itself down 14-16 in set three, but after taking the late lead, it held on to win the set 25-19, sealing the second straight sweep of the Trojans.

Texas State only had one player finish the match with double-digit kills, which typically hasn’t been a recipe for success this season, but it didn’t matter against the Trojans. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch finished the match with a team-leading 12 kills.

Texas State will return to action when it hits the road again to face the University of South Alabama late this week.

The match between Texas State and South Alabama is set at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Jaguar Gym in Mobile, Alabama. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.