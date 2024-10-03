94° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Torres earns Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors

Brendan Fielding, Sports Reporter
October 3, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.

After its winning series against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas State fifth-year senior setter, Ryan Torres, was named the Sun Belt Conference Setter of the Week.

Torres posted 93 assists in the Bobcats’ opening two-match weekend against the Ragin’ Cajuns. After eight sets, Torres leads the Sun Belt Conference in assists per set after the first slate of conference matchups. 

This award marks Torres’ first Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors of the season and the second of her Texas State career.

Torres now has a notable resume, as she was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference team last season.

Texas State will return home for the first time since Aug. 24 to host Troy University at Strahan Arena. The first game will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Annual Security & Fire Safety Report shows increase in Violence Against Women Act offense reports
Annual Security & Fire Safety Report shows increase in Violence Against Women Act offense reports
Decriminalizing fentanyl test strips in Texas will save lives
Decriminalizing fentanyl test strips in Texas will save lives
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Breaking down Texas State’s loss against Sam Houston State
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State to remain in Sun Belt Conference
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf finishes fifth at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
More in Sports
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State opens Sun Belt play against defending conference champions
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell prepares for the Louisiana-Monroe game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bell's status for remainder of season uncertain following Sam Houston loss
Texas State mascot Boko during the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State receives verbal offer to join Mountain West Conference
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer remains undefeated against Southern Mississippi
Texas State redshirt junior cornerback Josh Eaton (1) runs the ball down the sideline during the Bobcats' first game against Sam Houston State University since 2011 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Sept. 28, 2024.
Texas State football falls one point short to Sam Houston
Texas State redshirt junior cornerback Josh Eaton (1) makes his entrance to the field before the game Arizona State,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
The history of Texas State versus Sam Houston State football
More in volleyball
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
"I've been blessed": Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet surpasses 100 career TXST wins
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Volleyball wraps up UTEP Tournament with 2-1 record
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats split matches at Outrigger Invitational
Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) leaps above the net to hit the ball during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats say aloha to loss column after falling to Hawaii
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Donate to The University Star