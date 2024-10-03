Torres earns Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors

After its winning series against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas State fifth-year senior setter, Ryan Torres, was named the Sun Belt Conference Setter of the Week.

Torres posted 93 assists in the Bobcats’ opening two-match weekend against the Ragin’ Cajuns. After eight sets, Torres leads the Sun Belt Conference in assists per set after the first slate of conference matchups.

This award marks Torres’ first Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors of the season and the second of her Texas State career.

Torres now has a notable resume, as she was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference team last season.

Texas State will return home for the first time since Aug. 24 to host Troy University at Strahan Arena. The first game will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.