Takeaways from Texas State’s I-35 Rivalry win

Texas State defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in the I-35 Rivalry for the first time in program history by a score of 49-10. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s matchup.

Chris Dawn Jr. has arrived:

The Bobcats offense showed its depth at receiver as redshirt sophomore Chris Dawn Jr.’s 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions helped dismantle the Roadrunner secondary. Dawn Jr.’s performance proves the Bobcats have a serious threat after the Dallas product ripped off a 60-yard reception, setting up the Bobcat’s first score.

The offense adds a complimentary piece lining up on the other side of the field to senior wide receiver Joey Hobert whenever he receives double coverage, adding another weapon for redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud’s assortment of offensive tools.

Lincoln Pare is making a case for Comeback Player of the Year:

Redshirt senior running back Lincoln Pare’s past year has been nothing but resilient. The Tennessee native suffered a torn ACL and missed the entire 2023 season. Flash forward to Sept. 7, 2024, Pare was the leading rusher against UTSA with 109 yards on 11 attempts and two scores. Coach G.J. Kinne spoke on Pare never doubting himself.

“Super proud of Lincoln. I know last year was really tough on him, not getting to play, but man, he’s a heck of a person and he was the running back coach last year,” Kinne said. “He took that role and ran with it, never pouted, never doubted himself. And he’s a captain on this team, and I love the way it was; it couldn’t be any better than him closing out the game on that touchdown run.”

Pare is listed on the watch list for the Sports Communicators 2024 Comeback Player of the Year award. Saturday’s performance adds to his argument to be one of three college football student-athletes honored as the Comeback Player of the Year Award winners in December.

The defense dominates:

The Bobcat defense held the Roadrunners to just 10 points, the lowest margin of scoring output UTSA has had in the history of the rivalry, putting up just 334 yards compared to the Bobcats 504.

“Defense was lights out,” Kinne said. “Those defensive guys put a really good plan together. They are tough and physical. Just really proud of their physical and mental toughness.”