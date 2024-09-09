Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0

Texas State volleyball suffered its second loss of the season Friday night at the hands of Texas A&M University by a 3-0 tally at Reed Arena in College Station.

Set one was all Texas A&M. The Aggies put away 17 kills in set one, running away and winning it by a score of 25-13.

Set two was by far the most competitive of the three sets. Texas State and A&M traded points for the majority of the set. The Bobcats jumped out to a 12-8 lead at one point, but the Aggies battled back to tie it late in the set at 22-22. From there, Texas A&M was able to claim the second set 26-24.

The third set saw the Aggies build a big lead, which ballooned to 18-7 at one point. Texas A&M never relinquished control of the third set, putting the Bobcats away by a score of 25-19 and claiming the match victory.

Despite committing fewer errors than the Aggies, Texas State was out-killed 51-29, a far too wide margin to overcome. Along with being out-killed, Texas State’s hitting percentage was only .169 compared to Texas A&M’s .354.

Texas State will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Honolulu to take on the University of Hawaii.

The match between Texas State and Hawaii is scheduled for 12 a.m. Central Time, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.