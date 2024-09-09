60° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
September 9, 2024
Star file photo
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball suffered its second loss of the season Friday night at the hands of Texas A&M University by a 3-0 tally at Reed Arena in College Station.

Set one was all Texas A&M. The Aggies put away 17 kills in set one, running away and winning it by a score of 25-13.

Set two was by far the most competitive of the three sets. Texas State and A&M traded points for the majority of the set. The Bobcats jumped out to a 12-8 lead at one point, but the Aggies battled back to tie it late in the set at 22-22. From there, Texas A&M was able to claim the second set 26-24.

The third set saw the Aggies build a big lead, which ballooned to 18-7 at one point. Texas A&M never relinquished control of the third set, putting the Bobcats away by a score of 25-19 and claiming the match victory.

Despite committing fewer errors than the Aggies, Texas State was out-killed 51-29, a far too wide margin to overcome. Along with being out-killed, Texas State’s hitting percentage was only .169 compared to Texas A&M’s .354.

Texas State will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Honolulu to take on the University of Hawaii.

The match between Texas State and Hawaii is scheduled for 12 a.m. Central Time, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Actor David Howard Thornton dresses up as Art the Clown from the movie Terrifer 2, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Freaky Findz in New Braunfels. This movie scene was filmed in the store. Photo courtesy of the Terrifer movie franchise.
Haunting new store to open in San Marcos
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
The history of the I-35 Rivalry
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Nina Moorer celebrates a point during the Maroon and Gold Scrimmage with her teammate, middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5),Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfer on road to recovery prepares for debut season
Texas State Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, John Fleming, sits below his Olympic torch, Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in Old Main.
Texas State dean brings Olympic values, experience to campus
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats force a draw on the road against No. 13 Cowgirls
More in Sports
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Field.
Texas State and UTSA prepare for latest chapter of I-35 Rivalry
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
University Star sports section UTSA game predictions
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Bobcats leave Roadrunners in the dust, secure rivalry win
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Takeaways from volleyball's weekend at the Rice Invitational
Texas State mascot Boko during the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State's week one win against Lamar
TXST sporting attendance rises after addition of Damphousse and Kinne
TXST sporting attendance rises after addition of Damphousse and Kinne
More in volleyball
Texas State fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Bobcats open season with 2-1 record at Rice Invitational
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
Redshirt freshman middle blocker Zenai Jethroe (18) spikes the ball over the net during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats dominate Lamar in exhibition match
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: setters
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.
2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: outside hitters
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Volleyball 2024 season preview
Donate to The University Star