2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: offensive line

The Texas State offensive linemen room features several key players returning to the trenches, along with young depth around the line.

Nash Jones

A huge return from injury for the Bobcats’ offensive line is senior Nash Jones. Before missing seven games in 2023, Jones was the seventh-most efficient pass-blocking tackle in the Sun Belt and earned two preseason All-Sun Belt Fourth Team honors.

Jones is now a member of the preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team and will provide Texas State with experience and leadership at the tackle position. Jones was also named to the Athletic’s Freak List for the second consecutive year.

Jimeto Obigbo

Returning starter for Texas State, senior Jimeto Obigbo looks to man the right-tackle position. Starting 12 games at right-tackle and one at right-guard, Obigbo will give the maroon and gold solid tackle play along with guard depth if needed.

Tellek Lockette

Junior guard Tellek Lockette transfers to San Marcos after two seasons at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. After starting all 12 games in 2023, the Sun Belt Conference graded him the fourth-best pass-blocking guard in the conference.

Dorion Strawn

Returning redshirt junior Dorion Strawn looks to anchor the offensive line for the Bobcats. Strawn started 10 games at left guard during the 2023 season and only allowed one sack on 379 pass-blocking sets.

Chayse Todd

Redshirt senior Chayse Todd returns to the Bobcats and will start at center for the Bobcats. In 2023 Todd played 355 snaps in 12 games, including two starts. Todd will see time on both offense and special teams sets.

As the program aims to take a big step forward, the offensive-line for the Bobcats will play a major role in Texas State’s success as it paves way for junior running back Ismail Mahdi and protects redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud.