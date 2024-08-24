81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: setters

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
August 24, 2024
Star file photo
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball is carrying three setters on the roster for the 2024 season as opposed to its two in 2023. The position group will see both rostered setters from last year return, which could play into team chemistry.

 

Ryann Torres

Fifth-year senior Ryann Torres carries the most experience in the position group as 2024 will be her fifth season in a Bobcat uniform.

Torres, who was the Bobcats starting setter in 2023, tallied 813 assists, 47 kills, 16 service aces and 47 blocks across 83 sets in 2023. She was selected to the Sun Belt All-Conference Second team and was named Setter of the Week three times throughout the course of the season.

 

Carlee Pharris

Having a season already under her belt, redshirt sophomore Carlee Pharris could potentially be set up for a breakout campaign in 2024.

After transferring to Texas State from TCU last spring, Pharris appeared in 15 matches for the Bobcats, tallying 308 assists, 72 digs, 26 kills, 17 blocks and 13 service aces across her 43 sets played as a redshirt freshman.

 

Anna Blaine

The newcomer to the position group, freshman Anna Blaine, will enter Texas State from Concordia Lutheran High School.

Blaine earned First Team All-State honors in 2023 along with team MVP. She was First Team All-District three consecutive seasons from 2021-23 and led her team to third in the state in her final high school season.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its first goal scored by junior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) during the game against Old Dominion, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats defeat I-35 rival in home opener
(From left to right) Vice President for Research Shreekanth Mandayam, Vice President for Student Success Cynthia Hernandez, Provost Pranesh Aswath, President Kelly Damphousse, Chief Financial Officer Eric Algoe and Vice President of Texas State Round Rock Julie Lessiter discuss future of the university at State of Texas State speech Friday, Aug. 23 at University Events Center.
State of Texas State speech addresses university successes, goals
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: tight ends
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.
2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: outside hitters
Unit 6115 is sealed off with caution tape after a fire in a vacant apartment at The Cottages at San Marcos on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
San Marcos officers investigate student apartment fire
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Dunch scores first career goal in 2-1 season-opening loss
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Volleyball 2024 season preview
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Volleyball ranked first on Pre-Season Coaches Poll
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State women's soccer 2024 season preview
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer wins exhibition match over Abilene Christian 4-2
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: wide receivers
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season
More in volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against SMU, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
Texas State's 2023 season comes to an end in first round of NCAA Tournament
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
"She plays with some dawg in her": Volleyball freshman adds impact on squad
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball selected for NCAA Tournament
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Marshall to advance to semifinal round
Texas State graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson (17) awaits the serve against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Johnson leaves mark on Texas State volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State volleyball seeks to claim fifth Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship
Donate to The University Star