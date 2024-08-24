2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: setters

Texas State volleyball is carrying three setters on the roster for the 2024 season as opposed to its two in 2023. The position group will see both rostered setters from last year return, which could play into team chemistry.

Ryann Torres

Fifth-year senior Ryann Torres carries the most experience in the position group as 2024 will be her fifth season in a Bobcat uniform.

Torres, who was the Bobcats starting setter in 2023, tallied 813 assists, 47 kills, 16 service aces and 47 blocks across 83 sets in 2023. She was selected to the Sun Belt All-Conference Second team and was named Setter of the Week three times throughout the course of the season.

Carlee Pharris

Having a season already under her belt, redshirt sophomore Carlee Pharris could potentially be set up for a breakout campaign in 2024.

After transferring to Texas State from TCU last spring, Pharris appeared in 15 matches for the Bobcats, tallying 308 assists, 72 digs, 26 kills, 17 blocks and 13 service aces across her 43 sets played as a redshirt freshman.

Anna Blaine

The newcomer to the position group, freshman Anna Blaine, will enter Texas State from Concordia Lutheran High School.

Blaine earned First Team All-State honors in 2023 along with team MVP. She was First Team All-District three consecutive seasons from 2021-23 and led her team to third in the state in her final high school season.