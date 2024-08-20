81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

Texas State Volleyball 2024 season preview

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
August 20, 2024
Photo Courtsey of Texas State Athletics
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.

As the 2024 season advances, Texas State volleyball will kick things off on Aug. 24 with an exhibition game against Lamar University at Strahan Arena.

The team enters the game coming off a strong note with their last spring game, which resulted in a win over Texas A&M in four sets.

Sean Huiet begins his fifth season as head coach of the Bobcats and is five games shy of 100 career wins with the program. The Bobcats will push to celebrate the milestone early in the year. 

 

Standout players:

Middle blocker Jade Defraeye proved her strengths on the court in the 2023 season earning the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) Defensive Player of the Year and leading the team with 133 blocks. This will be the French native’s junior year with much left to contribute.

Libero Alyssa Ortega will start her senior year and third season as a Bobcat with accomplishments including making the 2023 All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team. Ortega led Texas State in 2023 with 440 digs and 39 aces throughout 108 matches.

Ryan Torres, fifth-year setter, is a strong play connector on the court, assisting 813 times in the 2023 seasonTorres stood out among conference setters and was recognized as the Sun Belt Setter of the Week three times last fall.

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter, Samantha Wunsch, made a clear impact on the team in 2023 after sitting out for a redshirt season in 2022. In her first year on the court, Wunsch came out with multiple conference accolades including All SBC First-Team and SBC Commissioner’s List among other titles. Eyes will be close on Wunsch this season to see what she can do in her second year of eligibility.

 

Key matchups:

Since joining the SBC in 2022, James Madison University (JMU) has been a difficult opponent for Texas State Volleyball. In their two-year history, the Bobcats are 1-5 against the Dukes and were eliminated from the SBC tournament by them both years.

Beating the 22nd nationally ranked team would be a signal of Texas State’s continued growth and provide positive prospects for the team reaching further into the post-season tournament.

Fans can mark their calendars for Nov. 14 and 15 where the Bobcats will face JMU in their last matches of conference play.

 

Gaps to be filled:

Former outside hitter K.J. Johnson graduated from the team in 2023 as the leading player in kills, with 387 for the season. Though it was her only season with the Bobcats, Johnson made an impression and was named the 2023 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

With a key player missing from the court, the team will look for incoming players to fill this role in 2024. Prospective outside hitters include freshmen Mary Jane McCurdy, Caelyn Emmerling and transfer Nina Moorer

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Combat veteran and Texas State alumnus Heriberto Arambula discusses the healing power of storytelling and the importance of veterans being able to share their stories, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of University Libraries.
Preserving their stories: educational veteran program begins work
San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge answers questions from the press about body camera footage in Malachi Williams' shooting on Aug. 8, 2024 at SMPD in San Marcos.
San Marcos police reveal footage of Malachi Williams' death
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Volleyball ranked first on Pre-Season Coaches Poll
uStarlogo
Grand jury clears SMPD officer in shooting of homeless man
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State women's soccer 2024 season preview
University Star logo
Texas State to open Mexico satellite campus
More in Sports
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer wins exhibition match over Abilene Christian 4-2
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: wide receivers
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi and McCloud named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: running backs
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the women's pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics
More in volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against SMU, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
Texas State's 2023 season comes to an end in first round of NCAA Tournament
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
"She plays with some dawg in her": Volleyball freshman adds impact on squad
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball selected for NCAA Tournament
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Marshall to advance to semifinal round
Texas State graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson (17) awaits the serve against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Johnson leaves mark on Texas State volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State volleyball seeks to claim fifth Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship
Donate to The University Star