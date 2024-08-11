97° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

2
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

3
University Star logo

SMPD discusses death of Leander man

4
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism

5
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

6
Hays County sees rise in West Nile Virus

Hays County sees rise in West Nile Virus

7
University Star logo

Hays County district judge dismisses SMTX marijuana lawsuit

8
San Marcos residents march Wednesday, June 24, 2024 along Hopkins Street in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus speech to joint Congress.

San Marcos residents hold pro-Palestine protest

9
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.

Can't stop, won't stop

10
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: quarterbacks

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: wide receivers

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
August 11, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+wide+receiver+Kole+Wilson+%282%29+returns+a+100-yard+kickoff+for+a+touchdown+against+South+Alabama%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+26%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State enters the 2024 season with a crowded yet unproven wide receiver room outside of its top two slots. Fall practices will determine which receivers will separate themselves from the others and earn playing time on the field.

 

Joey Hobert

After a breakout 2023 season, senior wide receiver Joey Hobert appears to have solidified himself as the number one Bobcat receiver and a strong candidate to become reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan McCloud’s go-to target.

In 2023, Hobert finished with 76 receptions for 895 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game. He was ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference and 12th in the nation for receptions per game with seven.

 

Kole Wilson

Junior Kole Wilson heads into the 2024 season as the number two receiver after having a similar production to Hobert last season. This tandem could be interchanged to enhance each player’s play-by-play yard production.

In 2023, Wilson had 66 receptions for 747 yards and eight touchdowns and was an important special teams player as he returned 10 kicks for 367 yards and will have a bigger role this season after the departure of Ashtyn Hawkins.

 

Jaden Williams

Senior Jaden Williams transferred to Texas State from Boston College where he spent three seasons with 28 career games played. He accumulated 42 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns at Boston College. His most productive season in 2021 saw him bring 19 catches down for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams looks to bounce back with the Bobcats and bring his quick and versatile outside receiver build to Texas State.

 

Chris Dawn Jr.

Sophomore Chris Dawn Jr. is looking to continue his success after a good freshman season where he focused on returning kicks and playing in the slot. He had eight catches for 96 yards last season and three kick returns for 45 yards.

Dawn Jr. showcased his talent as a freshman and, if given more playing time, could potentially shine on a bigger scale.

 

Beau Sparks

Sophomore Beau Sparks transferred from Utah Tech University where he spent his freshman season posting 74 catches for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while breaking multiple school records and being a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award.

After a strong 2023 season, Sparks is looking to come to a program on the rise that has the potential to do big things this season with a roster full of talent.

 

Kylen Evans

Freshman Kylen Evans is an early enrollee who already took part in bowl game practices last December. In his senior year of high school, he posted 45 catches for 1,046 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games and averaged 23 yards per catch.

Evans is Texas State’s third-highest-rated high school recruit in school history, and although he had offers from other Power Five schools, he chose to come to San Marcos to showcase his talents.

 

Langston Anderson

Redshirt senior Langston Anderson looks to make his name known this upcoming season after playing only two games last year. He transferred from Oklahoma State two years ago after dealing with injuries that kept him off the field in Stillwater.

When he was healthy at Oklahoma State he played in five games where he had four receptions for 69 yards.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
University Star logo
Residents can shop tax free this weekend
University Star logo
SMPD discusses death of Leander man
TXST aviation program to help combat national pilot shortage
TXST aviation program to help combat national pilot shortage
University Star logo
Leander local dies in SMPD custody
San Marcos sees COVID-19 uptick this summer
San Marcos sees COVID-19 uptick this summer
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
TXST Camerata bands non-music majors together to play music
More in football
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi and McCloud named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: running backs
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: quarterbacks
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
UFCU Stadium to add Vertex Core turf system to field
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
More in Sports
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the womens pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Former Texas Head Coach set to join Bobcat baseball staff
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the womens 4x100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Paris Bound: Badal set to compete at 2024 Olympics
Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six in his final game versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcat football fills roster gaps for 2024-25 season
Texas State sophomore thrower Elisabeth Runarsdotir signs her name on the championship board after winning the women’s hammer throw event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Runarsdottir cements historic 2024 campaign
Texas State third baseman Justin McDonald prepares to bat against the Texas A&M club baseball team on April 6, 2024, in College Station, Texas.
Texas State club baseball three-in-one player adds All-American to resume



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star