2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: wide receivers

Texas State enters the 2024 season with a crowded yet unproven wide receiver room outside of its top two slots. Fall practices will determine which receivers will separate themselves from the others and earn playing time on the field.

Joey Hobert

After a breakout 2023 season, senior wide receiver Joey Hobert appears to have solidified himself as the number one Bobcat receiver and a strong candidate to become reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan McCloud’s go-to target.

In 2023, Hobert finished with 76 receptions for 895 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game. He was ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference and 12th in the nation for receptions per game with seven.

Kole Wilson

Junior Kole Wilson heads into the 2024 season as the number two receiver after having a similar production to Hobert last season. This tandem could be interchanged to enhance each player’s play-by-play yard production.

In 2023, Wilson had 66 receptions for 747 yards and eight touchdowns and was an important special teams player as he returned 10 kicks for 367 yards and will have a bigger role this season after the departure of Ashtyn Hawkins.

Jaden Williams

Senior Jaden Williams transferred to Texas State from Boston College where he spent three seasons with 28 career games played. He accumulated 42 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns at Boston College. His most productive season in 2021 saw him bring 19 catches down for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams looks to bounce back with the Bobcats and bring his quick and versatile outside receiver build to Texas State.

Chris Dawn Jr.

Sophomore Chris Dawn Jr. is looking to continue his success after a good freshman season where he focused on returning kicks and playing in the slot. He had eight catches for 96 yards last season and three kick returns for 45 yards.

Dawn Jr. showcased his talent as a freshman and, if given more playing time, could potentially shine on a bigger scale.

Beau Sparks

Sophomore Beau Sparks transferred from Utah Tech University where he spent his freshman season posting 74 catches for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while breaking multiple school records and being a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award.

After a strong 2023 season, Sparks is looking to come to a program on the rise that has the potential to do big things this season with a roster full of talent.

Kylen Evans

Freshman Kylen Evans is an early enrollee who already took part in bowl game practices last December. In his senior year of high school, he posted 45 catches for 1,046 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games and averaged 23 yards per catch.

Evans is Texas State’s third-highest-rated high school recruit in school history, and although he had offers from other Power Five schools, he chose to come to San Marcos to showcase his talents.

Langston Anderson

Redshirt senior Langston Anderson looks to make his name known this upcoming season after playing only two games last year. He transferred from Oklahoma State two years ago after dealing with injuries that kept him off the field in Stillwater.

When he was healthy at Oklahoma State he played in five games where he had four receptions for 69 yards.