Mahdi and McCloud named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List

The Maxwell Football Club named Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud and junior running back Ismail Mahdi players to watch for the 2024 Maxwell Award this morning.

The Maxwell Award goes to the overall best player in collegiate football. Some notable players who have won the award include Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Lamar Jackson.

McCloud performed at a peak level in his 2023 campaign at James Madison University. He threw for 3,657 yards to finish the season with a 35 to 10 touchdown to interception ratio. McCloud subsequently took home the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Award.

Mahdi finished the 2023 season as the NCAA All-Purpose Yards leader with 2,169, beating out the likes of Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon. On top of that, Mahdi rushed for a total of 1,331 yards, averaging 102.4 yards per game.

To keep up with announcements from the Maxwell Football Club, visit maxwellfootballclub.org.