Mahdi and McCloud named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List

75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

3
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

4
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism

5
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

6
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

7
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.

International students' experiences with Texas State resources

8
University Star logo

Hays County district judge dismisses SMTX marijuana lawsuit

9
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.

Can't stop, won't stop

10
San Marcos residents march Wednesday, June 24, 2024 along Hopkins Street in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus speech to joint Congress.

San Marcos residents hold pro-Palestine protest

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

Mahdi and McCloud named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
August 1, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+quarterback+Jordan+McCloud+throws+a+pass+during+the+maroon+and+gold+spring+game%2C+Saturday%2C+April+13%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

The Maxwell Football Club named Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud and junior running back Ismail Mahdi players to watch for the 2024 Maxwell Award this morning.

The Maxwell Award goes to the overall best player in collegiate football. Some notable players who have won the award include Peyton ManningDrew Brees and Lamar Jackson.

McCloud performed at a peak level in his 2023 campaign at James Madison University. He threw for 3,657 yards to finish the season with a 35 to 10 touchdown to interception ratio. McCloud subsequently took home the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Award. 

 

Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs past Jackson State defenders, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State Won 77-34. (Meg Boles)

 

Mahdi finished the 2023 season as the NCAA All-Purpose Yards leader with 2,169, beating out the likes of Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon. On top of that, Mahdi rushed for a total of 1,331 yards, averaging 102.4 yards per game.

To keep up with announcements from the Maxwell Football Club, visit maxwellfootballclub.org.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
University Star logo
Sirens in San Marcos are part of Outdoor Warning System
Hays County District Attorneys Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Hays County District Attorney's Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Musicians Ollie Ansley (left), Haddon Stauffer (center), and Cole Thomas (right) perform music off of Stauffers album Light, Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at Private Park. Photo courtesy of Christopher Kopen.
San Marcos musicians band together for summer album releases
Residents hear San Marcos train for the first time since 2015
Residents hear San Marcos train for the first time since 2015
Cafe owner Krendi Harmon stands in front of new sign at Cafe Cortado Friday, June 28, 2024, at 221 North Street.
European-inspired coffee shop works to build community in San Marcos
San Marcos residents march Wednesday, June 24, 2024 along Hopkins Street in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus speech to joint Congress.
San Marcos residents hold pro-Palestine protest
More in football
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: running backs
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: quarterbacks
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
UFCU Stadium to add Vertex Core turf system to field
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six in his final game versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcat football fills roster gaps for 2024-25 season
Texas State football celebrates its first bowl game victory in school history after defeating Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
12 Bobcats named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Sun Belt Team
More in Sports
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the womens pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Former Texas Head Coach set to join Bobcat baseball staff
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the womens 4x100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Paris Bound: Badal set to compete at 2024 Olympics
Texas State sophomore thrower Elisabeth Runarsdotir signs her name on the championship board after winning the women’s hammer throw event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Runarsdottir cements historic 2024 campaign
Texas State third baseman Justin McDonald prepares to bat against the Texas A&M club baseball team on April 6, 2024, in College Station, Texas.
Texas State club baseball three-in-one player adds All-American to resume
Texas States softball team huddles before an inning starts during the Sun Belt Conference semifinals against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball signs second Texas A&M transfer



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star