University Police Department looking for suspect after assault outside Lantana, Sterry Halls

After an assault, University Police Department (UPD) are looking for the suspect.

At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the green space between Lantana and Sterry Halls, the suspect spat on a student. A few students who witnessed it followed the suspect leading to a brief altercation. The suspect ran away after producing a knife, according to an email from UPD.

According to UPD, the suspect is a white male with long hair, wearing a camouflaged coat, blue jeans, black boots and is heavy set.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call UPD at 512-245-2805.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.