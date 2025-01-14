50° San Marcos
University Police Department looking for suspect after assault outside Lantana, Sterry Halls

Blake Leschber, Managing Editor
January 14, 2025
After an assault, University Police Department (UPD) are looking for the suspect.

At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the green space between Lantana and Sterry Halls, the suspect spat on a student. A few students who witnessed it followed the suspect leading to a brief altercation. The suspect ran away after producing a knife, according to an email from UPD.

According to UPD, the suspect is a white male with long hair, wearing a camouflaged coat, blue jeans, black boots and is heavy set.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call UPD at 512-245-2805. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available. 

