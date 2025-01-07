37° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Large bookstore opens in San Marcos

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
January 7, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
San Marcos locals look around the new Books-A-Million, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the San Marcos Premium Outlets in Space 213.

A new bookstore in San Marcos will open its doors on Jan. 11, following a ribbon-cutting event the day before.

Julie Tots, Books-A-Million general manager, said the bookstore fills the void of the current bookstore situation in San Marcos because it is an independent bookstore with a wide variety.

“There are special gifts like Loungefly that everyone likes, there are certain brands like [Lorcana] collectible playing cards and things that people are big fans of [and] things you can’t necessarily get anywhere else without having to order,” Carrie Casillas, Books-A-Million co-manager, said.

Clarence Antill, Books-A-Million district manager, said San Marcos was a good fit for the bookstore due to the area’s expansion and continued growth.

“We don’t have a presence over in this area of Texas,” Antill said. “Between Austin [and] San Antonio, there’s no presence of Books-A-Million here.”

Books-A-Million has been family-owned since 1917 and started out as a corner newsstand. Since then, Antill said it embraced independent book companies and is proud to be individually owned.

Books-A-Million had a soft opening on Dec. 7. Compared to Jan. 11, that day focused more on business than promotions. Casillas said the team “hit the ground running” getting set up last month and learning about the bookstore, believing the process was a smooth success.

Books-A-Million will host giveaways, promotions and family events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Marcos Premium Outlets. Unlike smaller bookstores in San Marcos like Green Heron, which focuses on donations and gifts, Books-A-Million offers other items such as pop culture accessories, toys and games.

Antill said people were thrilled about Books-A-Million’s presence in San Marcos during its opening.

“Everyone’s asking, ‘How long have you guys been here?’ And then when we tell them, ‘We’re very new,’ they say, ‘Oh good, I wasn’t just missing it,’ because they’re all super excited,” Casillas said.

Books-A-Million experienced more foot traffic in the past few weeks due to its only promotion which focused on Christmas. Casillas said people would browse the outlets and happen to chance upon the bookstore.

Books-A-Million plans to get more involved with the community. Although Antill said it missed its Christmas book and toy drive due to its opening in the last week of the drive, there are multiple to look forward to this year local and worldwide. These include Coffee for the Troops in the spring and fall and book drives partnering with local school districts.

For more information on Books-A-Million and its items, visit https://www.booksamillion.com/.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
San Marcos prepares for potential freezing temperatures
San Marcos prepares for potential freezing temperatures
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of the game against James Madison University, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
McDaniel's 23-point night leads JMU to victory against the Bobcats
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tate and Dodd lead App State to victory against Texas State
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) holds the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl trophy after the win against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Pare's dominant performance leads Texas State to victory against North Texas in First Responder Bowl
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl predictions
Texas State point guard sophomore Kaden Gumbs (11) marches down court against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Mingo dominates as men's basketball loses 77-71 against Marshall
More in L&A_events
Texas State students host winter 'game jam'
Texas State students host winter 'game jam'
2020 graduates meet at a designated area to gather with their families and take pictures, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Sewell Park.
2020 graduates return for special commencement ceremony
Children with First Class Dance Center pose after finishing a performance for Hometown Holidays, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Hometown Holidays expresses changes to local annual tradition
Monroe Hair Studio's storefront decorated for Merry on the Squarey's Window Decoration Contest, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at The Square.
San Marcos community welcomes new holiday tradition
Texas State faculty and students gather for the "Visions + Echoes" senior thesis exhibition, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at the JCM Flex Gallery.
Art seniors express passion through exhibition
Studio art senior Katie Denson installs work for the “When All Is Said And Done” senior student thesis exhibition, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at the JCM Flex Gallery.
‘I’m following my dreams’: TXST artists explore life and subconscious
More in L&A_General
"Honkerdoll" cast and crew answer questions during the screening of the short film "Honkerdoll," Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at the Joann Cole Mitte Art Building.
Club-wide short film screened by first-time director
Best Buddies ambassador Frannie Sheinberg poses for a photo, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. As an ambassador, Sheinberg travels the U.S. to share her story, always bringing along her favorite books, especially "The Baby-Sitters Club" series by Ann M. Martin. Photo courtesy of Alex Mrakovich.
Alumna champions inclusion from Texas State
Digital media innovation junior Reginald "RJ" Porcher Jr. (Left) and interior design senior Stephanie Valdez (Right) pose as the 2024 Homecoming King and Queen, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024 Homecoming Court shares love for TXST
Mari’s Safe Space owner Mari Perez poses in front of their station, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Mari’s Safe Space in San Marcos.
'Lead with love': salon owner creates safe space for San Marcos
The Whips perform for the crowd at Tantra SMTX, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024 in downtown San Marcos.
Community bands together, saves Tantra's live music
Wicked movie poster on new IMAX screen, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Kyle, Texas.
Review: New Wicked movie honors musical adaptation, defies expectations
Donate to The University Star