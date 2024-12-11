2024 Homecoming Court shares love for TXST

Students cried and cheered both on the field and in the stands upon hearing the 2024 Homecoming Court on Nov. 16 at the UFCU Stadium.

Members of the elected court shared their emotions regarding the night and their plans to turn their gratitude and titles to bring more positive energy to the Texas State community.

Reginald “RJ” Porcher Jr., digital media innovation junior, ran for Homecoming King to channel his college memories into a grand, final event.

“I was wondering what memory [I could make] to always remember college and the time that I’ve had [at Texas State],” Porcher said. “I thought [running for] Homecoming King would be the best option to capture the memory. I had won Homecoming King in high school and just decided to have fun and run for it again.”

The Texas State community had the biggest impact on Porcher’s college experience, inside and outside his royal campaign. He said he and his running mate made a few TikToks to promote themselves and passed out candy and water to students when voting started.

“Over the past few years, Texas State has allowed me to make new friends and develop skills for the future,” Porcher said. “Being a part of a big community of like-minded people is something that I needed.”

Porcher serves as the Senior Advisor for Black Men United on the Texas State campus. The organization has played a significant role in his time at the university and continues to stand as the main point of his community service.

“Black Texas State is a community that I love and am happy to be a part of,” Porcher said. “The people [within the community] are nice and look out for one another. I plan to serve the community at both Texas State and San Marcos where I’m needed. I will do community service to help the city of San Marcos in ways that will allow the city to grow.”

Stephanie Valdez, interior design senior, said her involvement in the Texas State community impacted her campaign and eagerness to win Homecoming Queen.

“To name a few, I am the president of the Interior Design Organization, known as 1988,” Valdez said. “I am a fourth-year University Ambassador, member of the Texas State Sirens [which is a community service organization], a 2022 Cat Camp Connection Leader and was Texas State Homecoming Gaillardian in 2023.”

Valdez’s wide involvement in the community led her to develop a strong fondness for Texas State and the San Marcos area, which will follow her beyond her time as a student.

“Words cannot even begin to explain the impact Texas State University has had on my life so far,” Valdez said. “Texas State has shaped me to become the person I am today. I have been able to learn and grow while becoming the best version of myself.”

Valdez plans to continue promoting her social media and share her Bobcat college experience with others.

“After being crowned Texas State Homecoming Queen, I will continue to utilize my social media platform, TikTok, to share my love for the university. I have been able to use my platform for good when it comes to the Texas State and San Marcos community,” Valdez said.

Juliana Estrada, health science junior and a Homecoming Gaillardian, ran for the court out of love and ambition to represent the Texas State student body.

“I wanted to be a part of [Texas State’s] cherished tradition and help contribute to the spirit of unity and excitement during this special event. As an active student within our school community, I believe it’s important to represent our values and show pride in our school,” Estrada said.

Part of Estrada’s pride in the university comes from her gratefulness to Texas State and the opportunities she received through the community. She is currently a part of Boko Buddies, which provides Bobcat RISE students an opportunity to create meaningful friendships and gain skills among students who are not a part of the program. Estrada intends to continue serving the community with her involvement in the organization.

“Attending Texas State has had a truly positive impact on me, both academically and personally,” Estrada said. “The connections I’ve made and the opportunities I’ve had at Texas State are setting me up for a successful future, and I’m grateful for all the ways it has shaped me.”