‘Lead with love’: salon owner creates safe space for San Marcos

A small salon across from The Square became a safe space for San Marcos residents by giving back to the community in multiple ways, including accepting shoe donations and offering donation-based haircuts.

Mari Perez, local business owner, prioritizes more than just business with their salon Mari’s Safe Space. They opened their doors to accepting shoe donations for the With Love, San Marcos shoe drive and will offer a pay-what-you-can day on Dec. 4. To Perez, their focus lies in the ability to give back to San Marcos residents, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s one thing to call yourself a safe space, but I think giving back to [the] community is going to help foster more safety,” Perez said. “Not only am I your local hairstylist, but I want to help people [who] don’t feel comfortable going anywhere else.”

The With Love, San Marcos shoe drive is a joint effort with a local mutual aid organization under the same name. New and gently used shoes and socks donated to the salon are accepted to give back to the community. The drive will directly distribute the shoes to the homeless people in the San Marcos area following the drive.

Perez opened their doors to the donation bin when they felt no one else would, and according to friend Rachel Valenz, digital marketing manager, an act of kindness like this isn’t out of the ordinary for Perez.

“Mari’s drive to give back shines in every aspect of who they are,” Valenz said. “Beyond their work, they consistently educate themselves on issues that matter and advocate for the greater good.”

To Perez, not all business interactions should be transactional, which is why they will offer “pay-what-you-can” cuts on Dec. 4. They took inspiration after seeing a social media post of a hairstylist in Oregon doing similar work and wanted to bring it to San Marcos. Perez plans on offering a donation-based day every couple of months to help those who can’t afford a regularly priced haircut. They will use any donations from it to buy new shoes for the shoe drive, as this is how they can help foster a sense of community.

“People are calling me radical, but I just want people to eat, have somewhere to sleep and not be hate-crimed,” Perez said. “I’m just trying to push my own agenda of community and caring for each other, and caring for people that just deserve basic necessities.”

Care for people is what started Mari’s Safe Space. Perez knew queer people don’t feel comfortable going just anywhere for a haircut, inspiring them to make a safe space for those who don’t. Perez decorated the space to feel like people were going to a friend’s apartment. They offer snacks and drinks, fidget toys and a TV to keep clients entertained. The atmosphere keeps clients like Emma Stewart, psychology junior, coming back to Perez’s business.

“The space is bright, fun and makes you feel so safe right away, and that’s exactly how Mari is too,” Stewart said. “I’m so thankful to have a stylist who truly cares about their clients.”

To Perez, all this work including shoe drives, donation-based haircuts and creating a safe space is a part of just being a good neighbor to fellow San Marcos residents.

“Lead with love, compassion, empathy and remember that the people around you are not the people to blame for what’s happening,” Perez said. “As long as it’s actively being worked on, things are slowly going to change for the better.”

To learn more about Perez and their work, visit Mari’s Safe Space’s Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/maris.safe.space?igsh=MWNzNDN5cGkybGF5eQ==.