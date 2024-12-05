55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

‘Lead with love’: salon owner creates safe space for San Marcos

Jamin Ochoa, Life and Arts Reporter
December 5, 2024
Jamin Ochoa
Mari’s Safe Space owner Mari Perez poses in front of their station, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Mari’s Safe Space in San Marcos.

A small salon across from The Square became a safe space for San Marcos residents by giving back to the community in multiple ways, including accepting shoe donations and offering donation-based haircuts.

Mari Perez, local business owner, prioritizes more than just business with their salon Mari’s Safe Space. They opened their doors to accepting shoe donations for the With Love, San Marcos shoe drive and will offer a pay-what-you-can day on Dec. 4. To Perez, their focus lies in the ability to give back to San Marcos residents, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s one thing to call yourself a safe space, but I think giving back to [the] community is going to help foster more safety,” Perez said. “Not only am I your local hairstylist, but I want to help people [who] don’t feel comfortable going anywhere else.”

The With Love, San Marcos shoe drive is a joint effort with a local mutual aid organization under the same name. New and gently used shoes and socks donated to the salon are accepted to give back to the community. The drive will directly distribute the shoes to the homeless people in the San Marcos area following the drive.

Perez opened their doors to the donation bin when they felt no one else would, and according to friend Rachel Valenz, digital marketing manager, an act of kindness like this isn’t out of the ordinary for Perez.

“Mari’s drive to give back shines in every aspect of who they are,” Valenz said. “Beyond their work, they consistently educate themselves on issues that matter and advocate for the greater good.”

To Perez, not all business interactions should be transactional, which is why they will offer “pay-what-you-can” cuts on Dec. 4. They took inspiration after seeing a social media post of a hairstylist in Oregon doing similar work and wanted to bring it to San Marcos. Perez plans on offering a donation-based day every couple of months to help those who can’t afford a regularly priced haircut. They will use any donations from it to buy new shoes for the shoe drive, as this is how they can help foster a sense of community.

“People are calling me radical, but I just want people to eat, have somewhere to sleep and not be hate-crimed,” Perez said. “I’m just trying to push my own agenda of community and caring for each other, and caring for people that just deserve basic necessities.”

Care for people is what started Mari’s Safe Space. Perez knew queer people don’t feel comfortable going just anywhere for a haircut, inspiring them to make a safe space for those who don’t. Perez decorated the space to feel like people were going to a friend’s apartment. They offer snacks and drinks, fidget toys and a TV to keep clients entertained. The atmosphere keeps clients like Emma Stewart, psychology junior, coming back to Perez’s business.

“The space is bright, fun and makes you feel so safe right away, and that’s exactly how Mari is too,” Stewart said. “I’m so thankful to have a stylist who truly cares about their clients.”

To Perez, all this work including shoe drives, donation-based haircuts and creating a safe space is a part of just being a good neighbor to fellow San Marcos residents.

“Lead with love, compassion, empathy and remember that the people around you are not the people to blame for what’s happening,” Perez said. “As long as it’s actively being worked on, things are slowly going to change for the better.”

To learn more about Perez and their work, visit Mari’s Safe Space’s Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/maris.safe.space?igsh=MWNzNDN5cGkybGF5eQ==.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State men's basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Bobcats men’s basketball has four double-digit scorers in victory over Arlington Baptist
PIR Director Carlota Pulgar poses in Taylor Murphy Hall, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Texas State.
Senior 30: Finding purpose in The Star
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne's extension creates more opportunities for TXST football
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcat soccer says bye to history-setting seniors
River Rollers Founding Member Angelica Hogan skates forward, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at River Ridge Park
San Marcos River Rollers end season, say goodbye to founding member
Dining tries to diversify for international students
Dining tries to diversify for international students
More in L & A features
The Whips perform for the crowd at Tantra SMTX, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024 in downtown San Marcos.
Community bands together, saves Tantra's live music
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
English freshman Celia Strang holds positive signs, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
"Stand tall": TXST community bands together after demonstration
(Left to Right) Electrical engineering freshman Cody Kostencki, psychology freshman Helaina Holder, criminal justice freshman Ashley Gomez, and psychology freshman Nasseem Vares represent the political science department while attending the 2024 election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at George's.
Texas State students gather to discuss key issues in 2024 election
Interdisciplinary studies alumna Glynis Christine shows off the piano she painted, Friday, September 27, 2024, at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.
Nontraditional alumna makes change through art
Victoria sits in the haunted museum, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Triple Six Coffee Social.
Community members display spooky sides through oddity collections
More in L&A_General
Studio art senior Katie Denson installs work for the “When All Is Said And Done” senior student thesis exhibition, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at the JCM Flex Gallery.
‘I’m following my dreams’: TXST artists explore life and subconscious
Wicked movie poster on new IMAX screen, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Kyle, Texas.
Review: New Wicked movie honors musical adaptation, defies expectations
Fashion merchandising junior Jalissa Urbina (Left) honors the project leaders on stage during the FMA Fashion Show, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Price Center.
FMA embraces creative freedom with fashion show
The Homecoming Service Project School Supply Drive donation bin, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center.
'Roots of Texas State': service project gives back to education
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
A veteran on the San Marcos Kiwanis Club’s float waves and points to crowd members during the San Marcos Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, through Downtown San Marcos.
San Marcos celebrates annual Veterans Day with parade
Donate to The University Star