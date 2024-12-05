Senior 30: Writing my way into sports: my journey

Karsen Birdsell Sports Contributor McKenna Ladson poses for a photo at Trauth-Huffman Hall.

As a little girl, I always loved to write. Whether it was creating poems or scribbling stories, writing was my outlet. But at the same time, I was obsessed with sports. I played softball from the age of five and went on to play field hockey in high school. Additionally, football was a giant staple in my family life from the beginning. Eventually, I realized something: I could combine both passions.

A friend recommended The University Star, and it all clicked. Journalism and sports could coexist, so my journey as a sports contributor began.

When I joined The Star just over a year ago, I had no idea what the next chapters would look like, or if I would like journalism. I started covering Texas State softball, writing feature stories on football and quickly realized that sports journalism was more than just the score at the end of a game. It’s about telling stories—about athletes, their journeys, and the spirit of the game. It’s about capturing the energy, passion and camaraderie that makes sports a unique and powerful form of storytelling.

While reporting on the softball team, I was lucky enough to witness some of the most successful games in Texas State history. There’s something incredibly special about being part of those moments—feeling the thrill of victory as it happens and knowing that your words will help others experience it too. But my time at the Star wasn’t just about reporting on games but also about being immersed in the community. I got to experience the camaraderie within the Texas State sports culture, especially in rugby, which was a new world for me. Exploring club sports opened my eyes to the diversity of talent on campus and reminded me that there’s more to college sports than what we see on the big stage.

Through my time as a sports contributor, I’ve come to appreciate the nuances of reporting: the research, the interviews and the editing. But above all, I’ve learned how collaborative the process is. Whether it was brainstorming ideas with editors or interviewing athletes, I was always meeting new people, hearing their stories and discovering new perspectives. It was both exciting and rewarding—and it helped me grow not just as a writer but as a communicator.

Despite my deep love for sports journalism, I’ve come to realize that my future lies in sports communications, specifically within the NFL. What I’ve gained from my time at The Star is invaluable in preparing me for that path—skills in research, writing and communicating effectively with athletes, coaches and other journalists. I know that the firsthand experience I’ve had in the newsroom will only help me in the fast-paced, ever-evolving world of professional sports PR.

As I prepare to leave The Star, I want to express my gratitude. I’m grateful for the opportunities to cover sports I’m passionate about, for the friendships I’ve made and for the mentorship I’ve received. While my career may not be in journalism, the experiences I’ve had here have been a crucial part of my journey, and I will carry them with me into the future.

Thank you to my editors, my fellow reporters and the athletes and coaches who allowed me to share their stories. Your support and trust have meant the world to me. And to anyone reading this: if you’re unsure whether to pursue a dream or to take a chance—do it. For me, that dream and chance was joining The Star, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

I look forward to the next chapter, and who knows? Maybe one day, I’ll be in the press box at an NFL game, ready to tell the stories of the next generation of athletes.