Bobcat softball inks five on National Signing Day

The Texas State softball program added five new names to its 2025 signing class on this year’s national signing day, according to a press release from the Texas State Athletic Department. Four Texas natives and one New Yorker will join the Bobcats in 2025.

Chesney Davis – P | Montgomery, Texas

Hailing from Lake Creek High School in Montgomery, Davis was named 6A All-District First Team in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, she was named 2023 Softball Team MVP and 2023 5A All-District First Team.

Ava Renteria – INF | Boerne, Texas

Coming from Boerne High School, Renteria was a four-year letterman at third base. She was an all-district honorable mention infielder. Along with the all-district honor on the field, Renteria was also named academic all-district. She played travel ball for the Texas Bombers.

Sophie Sandel – C | Deer Park, Texas

Sandel is a catcher out of La Porte High School in Deer Park. Sandel was named the 2023 District 18-5A Defensive and Offensive Player of the Year. She was named District MVP in both 2022 and 2023.

Camryn Plocheck – INF | Deer Park, Texas

Plocheck is a middle infielder out of Deer Park High School. Plocheck was a multi-sport athlete in high school, as she played four years of varsity volleyball to go along with three years of varsity softball.

Kaili Witherell – P | Bath, New York

Witherell, a native of Bath, New York, played at Haverling High School. Witherell was a three-time MVP and the 2024 Player of the Year. She also holds Haverling High School’s all-time strikeout record.