Bobcat softball inks five on National Signing Day

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
November 25, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

The Texas State softball program added five new names to its 2025 signing class on this year’s national signing day, according to a press release from the Texas State Athletic Department. Four Texas natives and one New Yorker will join the Bobcats in 2025.

Chesney Davis – P | Montgomery, Texas

Hailing from Lake Creek High School in Montgomery, Davis was named 6A All-District First Team in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, she was named 2023 Softball Team MVP and 2023 5A All-District First Team.

Ava Renteria – INF | Boerne, Texas

Coming from Boerne High School, Renteria was a four-year letterman at third base. She was an all-district honorable mention infielder. Along with the all-district honor on the field, Renteria was also named academic all-district. She played travel ball for the Texas Bombers.

Sophie Sandel – C | Deer Park, Texas

Sandel is a catcher out of La Porte High School in Deer Park. Sandel was named the 2023 District 18-5A Defensive and Offensive Player of the Year. She was named District MVP in both 2022 and 2023.

Camryn Plocheck – INF | Deer Park, Texas

Plocheck is a middle infielder out of Deer Park High School. Plocheck was a multi-sport athlete in high school, as she played four years of varsity volleyball to go along with three years of varsity softball.

Kaili Witherell – P | Bath, New York

Witherell, a native of Bath, New York, played at Haverling High School. Witherell was a three-time MVP and the 2024 Player of the Year. She also holds Haverling High School’s all-time strikeout record.


