The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Demonstrators spark counter-protest of hundreds at TXST

Lucciana Choueiry, Blake Leschber, and Marisa Nuñez
November 6, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State student holds sign reading “There is still love in the world,” counter protesting demonstration Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the Stallions statue.

Trigger Warning: This story contains references to offensive language

Update: Texas State sent the following statement to The Star via email at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

“Texas State University’s (TXST) highest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and faculty at all times. As a public institution, TXST supports the First Amendment and is required by state law to uphold freedom of speech in public areas on our campuses, even if such speech may understandably offend some members of our campus community. We have established policies and protocols that allow individuals to safely engage in expressive activity on university property conducted within institutional regulations. The demonstrators on the San Marcos Campus today had no TXST affiliation.”

Two demonstrators with provocative signs drew a counter-protest of hundreds of students at the Stallions. 

The demonstrators arrived before 12:20 p.m. and quickly had a crowd of at least 100 students surrounding them in opposition. The two demonstrators were with the Official Street Preachers, a news outlet that covers events “from a Christian perspective.” There were two signs the demonstrators held – one said “Homo sex is sin” the other said “Women are property” on the front and “Types of Property: Women, Slaves, Animals, Cars, Land etc.” on the back.

A demonstrator points to sign reading “Types of Property: Women, Slaves, Animal, Cars, Land, etc.” as hundreds of counter protestors gather around him, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Stallions statue.

According to Sandy Pantlik, vice president for marketing and communications, because Texas State is public property, the demonstrators had a right to be there even though they weren’t students, faculty or staff. 

“The whole campus is a free expression zone unless it’s inside the buildings,” Pantlik said. “…They don’t have to tell us they’re coming.”

However, Section 3.3 of Texas State’s free speech policy states signs with stakes are not allowed during demonstrations. As both the signs the demonstrators were holding at the Stallions had stakes, members of Texas State Student Involvement & Engagement made them remove the stakes but allowed them to continue their demonstration. 

According to Pantlik, the demonstrators were also at the University of Texas at San Antonio earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 6. 

UPD attempted to escort the demonstrators off campus through Derrick Hall, but they were followed by students and protesters from The Quad to Aspire San Marcos. 

According to UPD Chief Matthew Carmichael, the two demonstrators were not arrested but escorted in a UPD car once they reached the Aspire building off campus at around 1:15 p.m.

“The officers walked with them for their safety just to make sure they’re okay because the crowd kept following them,” Carmichael said. “… But the whole goal is to help them safely get off the campus.”

United Campus Ministry Reverend Todd Salmi was at the Stallions as well holding two signs reading “Jesus values and respects Texas State women” and “Jesus loves all y’all” countering the demonstrators. 

“These [Official] Street Preachers come and they rile, and they feed off of hatred and attention, and then they leave,” Salmi said. “We’re here to care for students. We’re here to be with students.”

Donate to The University Star