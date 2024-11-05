68° San Marcos
Nontraditional alumna makes change through art

Chloe Rawlinson, Life and Arts Reporter
November 5, 2024
Rosey Mendoza
Interdisciplinary studies alumna Glynis Christine shows off the piano she painted, Friday, September 27, 2024, at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.

With every piece of mosaic tile and every stroke of a paintbrush, a Texas State alumna adds a unique perspective to art around campus.

Glynis Christine, interdisciplinary studies alumna, has several pieces of her art displayed throughout Texas State, including a mosaic in Old Main and a functional painted piano in George’s.

Christine started her journey at Texas State as a nontraditional student at 39 years old. With years of advertising experience under her belt, she earned her bachelor’s in 2000, master’s in 2002 and later worked as a counselor in the LBJ Student Center. In 2017, she discovered an opportunity to create a mosaic for the university through her job.

“Home Away From Home” by Glynis Christine, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Old Main. (Carlene Ottah)

“There was a woman [who worked with me at the Student Center], and she mentioned that she was having fun buying things because [the Student Center] was redecorating George’s, and I had just gotten mosaic tiles from a friend of mine,” Christine said. “I said, ‘Oh, you ought to let me do a piece of art for you,’ and she said yes.”

The mosaic piece, “Home Away from Home,” was originally hung in the Student Center in 2018 before  the College of Fine Arts bought it and moved the piece to Old Main, the subject of the mosaic. Christine felt inspired by her impactful experience at Texas State, choosing to capture the essence of one of the campus’ most recognizable buildings.

“[Texas State] was a place where I found out how much I was capable of,” Christine said. “That was really important, especially that late in life, to find out what I could do, so [the mosaic] was my way of saying thank you.”

Kelly Kaufhold, associate professor, was on Texas State’s staff when Christine’s mosaic was moved to Old Main.

“I always thought [the mosaic] was amazing,” Kaufhold said. “It’s just such a beautiful representation of Old Main. I liked it so much when I kept seeing it, that I looked it up to know more about it. I always loved seeing it there, and I was even more excited to learn that it came from [a Texas State alumna].”

After creating the mosaic for the Student Center, Christine received the opportunity to renew a worn piano in George’s from her supervisor at the Student Center. The piano reminded her of one used at a Texas State music recital.

“There was a piano instructor, she did a recital one night and it was like nothing I had ever seen,” Christine said. “So, when I saw the piano [at George’s], I [knew I wanted to decorate it].”

The recital continued to inspire Christine throughout the painting process, along with her pride in her alma mater. She finished the piano, “Gallardia,” in 2020.

“I wanted to put flames coming off of the keyboard, because that was the impression I got of watching her play,” Christine said. “I wanted the white keys to be gold, and then later I realized I had to make the black keys maroon for our school colors. The idea is to play [the piano] and enjoy the art.”

While the pieces of art represent Christine’s unique experience as a student, they also represent her identity as a Black woman.

“I want people to know that a Black woman did this,” Christine said. “I think that minorities on campus may feel like they aren’t being seen or heard sometimes, and I want them to know that the university really does support not just the arts, but minorities in the arts [as well].”

Mae Parrish, Christine’s sister and local realtor,  is proud of the mark Christine left on the San Marcos art world. Parrish lived with Christine while she crafted the mosaic and supported her through her artistic process.

“Glynis is a woman, she is a person and she is a black person,” Parrish said. “She is drawing from her own experiences, which are similar to everybody’s. She’s shown that she can [defy] stereotypes and do a very sophisticated, very complicated art process.”

