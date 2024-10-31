Wunsch named Offensive Player of The Week for second time this season

Coming off a weekend where she helped lead Texas State volleyball to a sweep of the University of Louisiana-Monroe, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of The Week.

Wunsch tallied 37 kills against ULM in the two teams’ series this past weekend, averaging 5.29 kills per set and accounting for nearly 36% of the Bobcats’ kills throughout the two matches.

Wunsch’s 37 kills made her the only person in the Sun Belt this past weekend to tally more than 35. She also added two more matches to her impressive streak of consecutive outings with double-digit kills, which now sits at 14 games.

This is the second time this season that Wunsch has earned the conference’s Offensive Player of The Week and the fourth time in her collegiate career.