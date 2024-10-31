73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Wunsch named Offensive Player of The Week for second time this season

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
October 31, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net towards Troy. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Coming off a weekend where she helped lead Texas State volleyball to a sweep of the University of Louisiana-Monroe, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of The Week.

Wunsch tallied 37 kills against ULM in the two teams’ series this past weekend, averaging 5.29 kills per set and accounting for nearly 36% of the Bobcats’ kills throughout the two matches.

Wunsch’s 37 kills made her the only person in the Sun Belt this past weekend to tally more than 35. She also added two more matches to her impressive streak of consecutive outings with double-digit kills, which now sits at 14 games.

This is the second time this season that Wunsch has earned the conference’s Offensive Player of The Week and the fourth time in her collegiate career.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TxDOT, SMTX talk pedestrian safety before Halloween
TxDOT, SMTX talk pedestrian safety before Halloween
The Old Hays County Jail sits on the corner of Fredericksburg Street, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.
The story of the San Marcos serial killer
University Star logo
Letter to the Editor: Why I am voting against Hays County Road Bond (Proposition A)
Texas State senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman (blue) kicks the ball away from the goal during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Chrisman brings home Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor
Texas State redshirt junior Running Back Lincoln Pare (7) runs towards the end zone to score a touchdown against UTSA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Jim Wacker Field at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcat training staff works alongside players
Buc-ee’s ground breaking sparks conversation on pros, cons
Buc-ee’s ground breaking sparks conversation on pros, cons
More in Sports
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Woolridge and Washington shine as Ragin’ Cajuns take down Bobcats
Texas State junior defender Marie Philipzen (31) fights for possession of the ball during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Late heroics get Texas State back into the win column
Texas State junior Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the match against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State closes out fall season in victorious fashion at Bobcat Invitational
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net towards Troy. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats ground Warhawks, get back in the win column with series sweep
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats and Jaguars draw in battle of Western Division top seeds
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams runs a jet sweep versus Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats stifled 24-14 by Old Dominion in a disappointing week eight loss
More in volleyball
Junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) rises up to spike the ball during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State defeats Texas State to prevent series sweep
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together after a successful rally against Arkansas State. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats "Dig Pink" for breast cancer awareness, sweep Red Wolves
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats head home winless after weekend in Alabama
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball updates from around the Sun Belt Conference
Texas State junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye blocks a kill attempt during the season opener against Houston Christian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Defraeye earns conference Defensive Player of the Week
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats send Trojans home with second straight sweep
Donate to The University Star