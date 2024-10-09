85° San Marcos
Defraeye earns conference Defensive Player of the Week

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
October 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye blocks a kill attempt during the season opener against Houston Christian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.

On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference offices announced Texas State junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye as the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after she carved her way to the top of the leaderboards in two matches against the Troy Trojans this past weekend. 

Defraeye totaled 12 blocks in the Bobcats’ Friday and Saturday matchups, helping the Bobcats secure two sweeps against Troy.

Last week, Defraeye led the Sun Belt Conference in average blocks per set at 2.00 and was the only player in the conference to achieve double-digit blocks over six sets during the weekend.

Defraye earned Defensive Player of the Week once in 2023 and is the reigning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Texas State stands out early in the 2024 season, with fifth-year setter Ryan Torres and redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch both receiving player of the week accolades in weeks four and five, respectively. 

Following week two of conference play, the Bobcats’ 2-0 sweep against the Trojans placed them at No. 1 in the Sun Belt West Division with a 4-0 record.

Donate to The University Star