75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State sweeps Trojans in home opener

Jackson Kruse, Assistant Sports Editor
October 4, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch accumulated a team-leading 15 kills in 28 attempts as Texas State volleyball swept Troy University 3-0 in its 2024 home opener Friday night at Strahan Arena.

Friday was the Bobcats’ first home game of the season. They had been on the road since the season opener on Aug. 30.

“We’ve had a long, long trip away from home, and it’s been a lot of travel [and] a lot of stress on all of us,” Wunsch said. “I think we were all super excited coming into this weekend knowing we’re playing a good team, and being at home is incredible. The crowd tonight was incredible [and] had such a good atmosphere in our gym. That’s what we’ve been waiting for for so long.”

The Bobcats took an early 3-1 lead in set one, and no team led by more than two points until Troy went on a 4-0 run to take the lead 17-13.

Following the 4-0 Trojan run, the Bobcats marched back to tie the set 20-20. The back-and-forth play continued, bringing the score to 23-23 before back-to-back kills from Wunsch and fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres, respectively, gave the Bobcats a 25-23 set one victory.

The Trojans opened set two strong, going up 3-0 and holding the lead until the Bobcats tied the set 13-13. The competing squads played at the same level before Texas State went on a 4-0 run to grab a 22-18 lead. Troy’s comeback attempt proved unsuccessful as the Bobcats claimed the set 25-20.

Set three brought another nail-biter for Bobcat fans to enjoy. The two teams battled to a 16-16 tie before Texas State took a 20-16 lead. Troy got within one point, trailing 20-21, but the Bobcats quickly shut down any hopes of a comeback, winning the set 25-21 and completing the sweep.

While the Bobcats won in sweep fashion, each set brought a quality challenge. Texas State Head Coach Sean Huiet said his team performed well in some aspects but could have been better in others.

“I thought our offense was where it needed to be,” Huiet said. “We wanted our serving and defense to be a little bit better, but we blocked well.”

Texas State will look to wrap up its two-game series against Troy with another victory on Saturday. 

The second match between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Strahan Arena. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
University Star logo
Hate crime on campus prompts action from NAACP, TXST
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State wins Sun Belt opener against defending conference champions
Boko excites the student section crowd during the first quarter of the football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Sun Belt football records entering conference play
Texas State fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Torres earns Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors
Annual Security & Fire Safety Report shows increase in Violence Against Women Act offense reports
Annual Security & Fire Safety Report shows increase in Violence Against Women Act offense reports
More in Sports
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Breaking down Texas State’s loss against Sam Houston State
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State to remain in Sun Belt Conference
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf finishes fifth at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State opens Sun Belt play against defending conference champions
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell prepares for the Louisiana-Monroe game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bell's status for remainder of season uncertain following Sam Houston loss
Texas State mascot Boko during the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State receives verbal offer to join Mountain West Conference
More in volleyball
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
"I've been blessed": Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet surpasses 100 career TXST wins
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Volleyball wraps up UTEP Tournament with 2-1 record
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats split matches at Outrigger Invitational
Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) leaps above the net to hit the ball during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats say aloha to loss column after falling to Hawaii
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Donate to The University Star