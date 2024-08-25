73° San Marcos
Bobcats dominate Lamar in exhibition match

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
August 25, 2024
Kobe Ariaga
Redshirt freshman middle blocker Zenai Jethroe (18) spikes the ball over the net during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

In a final regular season tune-up, the Texas State volleyball team defeated Lamar University 3-0 in Saturday afternoon’s exhibition match at Strahan Arena.

“We played a lot of people. We’ve had a really good preseason. We’ve seen a lot of really good things,” Texas State Head Coach Sean Huiet said. “I’m very pleased with the effort, and obviously the outcome today.”

The Bobcats were full steam ahead from the opening serve, coming out on a 12-0 run in the first set and winning 25-6.

The second set held the most action of the match. Lamar grabbed an early lead, but the Bobcats rallied to win the set 25-18. Set three brought playing time for much of the team, as lineup rotation allowed almost the entire roster to see the court. Texas State won the third set 25-13, claiming the match victory. After the match ended, the Bobcats and Cardinals played a fourth set for extra reps in which Texas State won 25-16.

Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) leaps above the net to hit the ball during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena. (Kobe Arriaga)

Freshman outside hitter Mary Jane ‘M.J.’ McCurdy led the team in kills with seven, while senior setter Ryann Torres led in both assists and aces, with 11 and three, respectively.

The victory over Lamar was the Bobcats’ lone exhibition match of the preseason. Regular season play begins next weekend.

Texas State will begin its quest to return to the NCAA tournament when it opens the 2024 season against Houston Christian University at the Rice Tournament.

The match between Texas State and Houston Christian is scheduled for 10 a.m.Friday, August 30, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star