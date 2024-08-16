@import url('https://unpkg.com/leaflet.pattern/dist/leaflet.pattern.css');
Texas State Volleyball ranked first on Pre-Season Coaches Poll

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
August 16, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Thursday night it was announced that Texas State volleyball is ranked first in the West Division for the Pre-Season Coaches Poll by the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) Offices.

The Bobcats enter the 2024 season with new credits to their name after winning the poll unanimously at 98 points. Troy University was ranked second in the West Division with 80.

The Sun Belt also recognized many individual players on the Bobcat roster ahead of the season. Middle blocker, Jade Defraeye, made Pre-Season Defensive Player of the Year. Four Bobcats made the Pre-season All-Conference Team, including Alyssa Ortega, Ryann Torres and Samantha Wunsch–– the most players from any Sun Belt team.

James Madison University, which knocked the Bobcats out of the conference tournament in 2022 and 2023, was ranked first in the East Division with 90 points. The Dukes closely secured the top ranking with Coastal Carolina right behind at 88.

The Bobcats will begin Pre-season play in an exhibition match against Lamar University at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Strahan Arena.

