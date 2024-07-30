74° San Marcos
Commissioners Court recognizes PEC student winners, adopts plans for general elections

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
July 30, 2024
commissioners+court+city+council+4
Star file photo

During its July 30 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court recognized the winners of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s “Government-in-Action” contest.

For more than 56 years, Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) also known as the largest distribution electric cooperation in the U.S has participated with the Texas Youth Tour in providing Central Texas high schoolers with an all expenses paid trip to Washington D.C.

Mikayla Herron, PEC community outreach specialist said the program that was developed and founded by former President Lyndon B. Johnson, aims to provide opportunities for young students to learn about government and public service.

“This year PEC is proud that we were able to send 10 [students] to represent PEC and Texas in Washington D.C. where they met with lawmakers, visited historical sites and learned more about U.S history and government,” Herron said.

The program ran from June 16 to June 23, and had a record of 85 applicants with the top 10 students chosen to go on the trip.

Two of the 10 chosen students were present during the meeting, Julio Correa from Kyle and Audrey Staker from Dripping Springs.

“I am so grateful to PEC for sponsoring me on this amazing trip, I learned so much and got to connect to U.S politics and history in a deeper way than ever before,” Staker said.

The court also adopted a schedule and early voting locations for the Nov. 5 general elections. Early voting in Hays County begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1.

“The first week of early voting is typically 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., we have changed that schedule from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. we’re hoping that gives people enough time to vote later in the afternoon,” Jennifer Doinoff, Hays County election administrator said.

According to the meeting agenda, a total of 13 voting locations will be available around Hays County.

Voting locations in San Marcos include Broadway Polling Location, Hays County Elections Office and the LBJ Student Center.

The Hays County Commissioners Court 9 a.m on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.

