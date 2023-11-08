Voters approve $3.45 billion to Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Voters approved to pass Proposition 9 (Prop 9) in the 2023 Election.

The amendment of Prop 9 to the Texas Constitution would create $3.45 billion to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) to provide a cost-of-living-adjustment to eligible annuitants within TRS.

Annuitants are people who receive service retirement benefits, disability retirement benefits or death benefits from the TRS.

Prop 9 will also approve the allocation of money from the general public by the legislation to pay for the adjustment.

Prop 9 will provide a pay increase of up to 6% for nearly half a million annuitants in the Teacher Retirement System (TRS). Prop 9 will not only benefit teachers but other school staff members such as bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers.

Retired teachers in Texas have not received a cost-of-living adjustment since 2013, which only teachers who retired by 2004 were eligible for.

San Marcos Voter CJ Mattes approved the proposition because they grew up in a family of teachers.

“[Educators] are just given so little nowadays that anything we can do for them is great,” Mattes said.