The Taproom celebrates 30 years as community staple

Sydney Seidel, Life and Arts Contributor
January 21, 2025
Southwest Texas students and San Marcos residents attend The Taproom’s opening night, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1994, at The Taproom in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of The Taproom.

After David “The Crippler” Dishman, a former beer distributor, stumbled upon a vacant building during a delivery next door, he envisioned creating a unique space that would become a pillar of the community.

Dishman founded The Taproom and opened its doors on New Year’s Eve in 1994. The Taproom celebrated 30 years of being a staple spot in San Marcos on Dec. 28, honoring its rich history and lively atmosphere that continues to draw crowds from every corner of the world.

Kristi Monkerud, education alumna, discovered The Taproom during her final year of school thanks to a visit from her future in-laws. They were visiting San Marcos and invited her to join them for a family dinner at the newly opened establishment.

“[My future in-laws] had stumbled upon this amazing little hidden gem while visiting their second Southwest Texas student and decided to include me,” Monkerud said. “I immediately fell in love with The Taproom’s food and ambiance, and it became one of my favorite places to go.”

When her son started at Texas State this year, Monkerud knew she wanted to introduce him to The Taproom. She was excited for him to experience the same charm and connection to the restaurant that had become a special part of her own college memories.

Throughout its 30 years, The Taproom evolved from just a restaurant into a key part of the San Marcos community. For Sara Chavez and Samantha Strahan, current co-owners of The Taproom, continuing this legacy is an honor.

“We’re owners, but we’re also stewards of this brand that means so much to people,” Strahan said. “Our intention is to make sure that the restaurant succeeds beyond us.”

Dishman’s dedication to community involvement remains strong. From sponsoring Texas State rugby teams to partnering with local shelters to provide essentials, The Taproom strives to support San Marcos residents.

San Marcos locals celebrate The Taproom’s 30th anniversary, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at The Taproom in San Marcos. (Lucas Kraft)

Over the years, The Taproom transcended its role as a bar to become a cornerstone for gatherings of all crowds. With its authentic, old-fashioned aesthetic compared to the college bars on The Square, The Taproom’s clientele is a mix of old and young.

“We’re not necessarily a college bar, and we’re not necessarily a local bar,” Strahan said. “We’re a little bit of everything, and we ride the line between keeping the bar up to date while also keeping the things that people have loved for three decades.”

To celebrate its anniversary, Strahan and Chavez threw an all-day “I Love the 90’s” party. Past and present patrons gathered to commemorate the milestone anniversary, reflecting on decades of shared memories.

Dishman, who returned as a guest bartender for the event, said his favorite part of the celebration was seeing people meet and connect over their shared love for The Taproom. From students bringing their parents — whom he served years earlier when they were students — to couples marking anniversaries, the party became a place for people to share stories.

“Coming back was special for me to see some of the people who I worked alongside for years,” Dishman said. “Today was a big, fun deal for a lot of people.”

