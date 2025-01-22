Learning outside provides benefits the classroom can’t

Outdoor recreation often goes under-appreciated by students who are focused on their busy schedules and hectic course loads. The Texas State Adventure Trips Program gives students an outlet to get away from the stress of school while prioritizing affordability.

Andrew Morreale, assistant director of campus recreation, said students can only learn so much in the classroom. He said during their time at Texas State, it is important for students to step out of their comfort zones and gain new experiences.

“There’s so much out there that can enrich your experience and provide additional opportunities,” Morreale said. “Those experiences make you unique coming out of college, as opposed to the folks that chose to just stay in the classroom.”

Often, many people are deterred from the outdoors because the steep costs of gear, park passes and transportation can add up quickly.

“American consumers spend more on outdoor recreation than they do on pharmaceuticals and fuel, combined,” a report from the Outdoor Industry Association wrote. “Outdoor recreation products [generate] $184.5 billion [per year.]”

Many college students cannot afford to buy equipment and embark on trips of their own. Martin Driskill, recreation studies senior and former adventure trip leader, said without the program he wouldn’t have been able to afford trips.

As a transfer student, Driskill first heard about the program in his Intro to Outdoor Recreation class during his first year at Texas State.

“At the end of that class, there is a two or three-day canoeing trip that you go on to participate in outdoor recreation, and I met my first adventure trip leader,” Driskill said. “[Without that class] I wouldn’t have been able to go outdoors and get started with canoeing.”

The Adventure Trips Program aims to ease financial worries for students. The program offers many different options, including day hikes, moonlight kayaking and backpacking trips. Prices for trips during the fall 2024 semester ranged from $0 to $450.

Morreale said many factors go into pricing each adventure trip, such as transportation, permits, food and equipment. If a student were to take one of these trips on their own, it could cost hundreds to thousands of dollars. Morreale said any revenue generated from each trip is funneled back into the program.

“Our goal is not to make money off of these trip activities,” Morreale said. “Our goal is to offer programs at as low of a price as we possibly can to make things affordable for students, but still being able to cover costs.”

Provided gear on each backpacking trip includes packs, tents, sleeping bags and more. Currently, the cheapest pack on the REI website is $104.73, and the cheapest adult sleeping bag is $74.73. At the outdoor center, the same gear can be rented for $5 per night.

Tessa Marlowe, biochemistry junior, attended the beginner’s backpacking trip in Colorado Bend State Park. She said it was nice not having to worry about providing any of her own gear or supplies.

“It gets very costly when you’re buying all the backpacking equipment, especially if you’re buying your own because you’re going to want to get the best that you can,” Marlowe said. “Being able to rent a really nice pack and a good tent was very helpful.”

In addition to providing affordable trips, the program allows students to step out of their comfort zones and create memories they might not have been able to otherwise. Morreale said he hopes students take advantage of what the adventure trips program has to offer.

“We always have students that come on these trips that are very nervous… and then after the trip, they’re like ‘Wow, I am so glad I did that,’” Morreale said. “The confidence, to see it from the start to the end of a trip is really, really cool.”

Registration for spring 2025 trips is open now and can be accessed on the Campus Recreation website.

