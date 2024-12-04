Senior 30: Writing, Photography and the Field of Dreams: My Path to Graduation

Mandalyn Lewallen Multimedia Editor Kobe Arriaga poses in front of a Texas State image, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Live Oak Hall.

When I arrived at Texas State as a 23-year-old junior transfer student, I could never have imagined the journey I was about to embark on. I still remember applying to Texas State at 17 and being denied because of my high school grades and GPA. I also remember the countless hours and exams I endured in community college to get here. When I finally made it to Texas State, I was determined not to waste a single second of my time.

My ultimate goal was to cover a wide range of athletics at the Division I level. I had done it in high school, and the passion I felt from being on the field and experiencing fulfilling moments from the sidelines is something I’ve been chasing ever since. Along the way, I met so many amazing people and picked up a multitude of skills I never could have imagined.

Two years ago, when I first stepped foot on this campus, I thought I was just a writer. I knew I could always write like there was no tomorrow, but I never imagined myself holding a camera and experiencing so many incredible opportunities. The University Star is the sole reason my dreams became a reality.

I was blessed to witness Texas State football win its first FBS bowl game from the sidelines in December 2023. I was invited to be a photographer for both NBA I-35 Series San Antonio Spurs games in March 2024. I even got to cover Texas State football playing Arizona State in its first-ever ESPN primetime showcase.

I feel absolutely blessed to have experienced everything from the sidelines—a feeling I know I’ll be chasing for a long time. I will always remember the emotions I felt every time the national anthem played before a game. I was so thankful for my opportunities, and for a brief moment, it seemed like the opportunities became more unbelievable every few weeks.

Now, walking the stage at my graduation ceremony will truly be an unforgettable experience, but it certainly will feel bittersweet to leave all of these amazing experiences behind me. It hurts even more knowing that I have to say goodbye to an incredible group of friends. Since my time at The Star, I’ve met so many amazing people, created valuable connections, and been blessed to lead a dedicated team of photographers who have also helped me grow along the way.

It may have taken me a little longer to get here, but the journey was worth every step. As I close this chapter, I take comfort in knowing that the lessons I’ve learned, the memories I’ve made, and the people I’ve met will stay with me forever. Great things can’t last forever—but they can shape the future. Here’s to the next adventure, built on the foundation of everything Texas State has given me.