Bobcats get animated for Halloween

With Halloween approaching, many Texas State students searched for ideas for their Halloween costumes. For some, a common thread connects their costumes: animated characters. Four students, found through The University Star’s Instagram, explain how they plan to turn their costume plans into reality.

For Julia Penna, health science junior, inspiration struck from a picture of a celebrity unrelated to her costume.

“I’m going to be Dr. Doofenshsmirtz from Phineas and Ferb in the episode where he has the ‘Hi Hater, Bye Hater’ shirt,” Penna said. “I found a picture of Brad Pitt [wearing a shirt] that said ‘Need Money for Porsche,’ and for some reason, that specific image of Dr. Doofenshmirtz came into my head.”

Penna looks forward to the costume because of its comedic and nostalgic origins and wearability.

“[The costume] is actually super cheap, and I can make the t-shirt myself, so it will be really easy to wear and super comfortable,” Penna said. “I think [the costume] is very original, and it’s the best thing I’ve thought of.”

Some students choose to tackle their costume ideas as a team. Gianna Nolan, electronic media freshman, is a part of a group costume from Adventure Time.

“I am going to be Princess Bubblegum,” Nolan said. “One of my friends already had a Marceline costume, so she recommended it. Everyone in the group really liked the idea, and we all collectively agreed and decided that we could all do the Adventure Time theme.”

Nolan and her friends shopped for pieces for their costume on the internet to best suit their styles and budgets.

“I am looking at shorter pink dresses and Princess Bubblegum-inspired crowns on Amazon to make a costume, since Halloween costumes from stores such as Spirit Halloween can be super expensive,” Nolan said.

The group plans on walking around the Square and entering their residence hall’s costume contest with their idea.

Missy Seriki, mass communications sophomore, leads another group costume idea.

“This year, I’m doing a group Monster High costume with my roommates, and I will be going as Cleo De Nile,” Seriki said. “[My roommates and I] have wanted to do a group costume for a while, and Monster High is something we all love, so I’m very excited.”

Seriki wants to get creative and plans to craft pieces of her costume herself.

“The costume consists of a blue tube top under a gold scarf, and I am going to make myself a skirt with gold accents and accessories,” Seriki said. “We are wearing the costumes to go trick-or-treating with my roommates’ little siblings on Halloween and maybe another party on the 26th,” Seriki said.

Angel Morales, public relations senior, shares an interesting feature with his character of choice: his last name.

“I am dressing up as Miles Morales for Halloween because my last name is also Morales, and he is my favorite superhero,” Morales said. “It’s also a part of a couples costume my girlfriend and I are doing. She will be Ghost Spider-Man.”

Just like Spider-Man, duty calls for Morales, as he will work on Halloween this year.

“I will be going to work in my costume at North Street Curry Shop, followed with a party that one of my coworkers is throwing,” Morales said.