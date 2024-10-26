75° San Marcos
SMPD investigates pro-Trump flyers found on at least 2 Harris lawn signs

Blake Leschber, Managing Editor
October 26, 2024
Two reports of anti-Kamala Harris flyers have been filed to the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) according to a Oct. 26 SMPD Facebook post

According to SMPD, they are investigating the case and are trying to find the individuals responsible. 

The flyers were attached to Kamala Harris/Tim Walz lawn signs. 

The flyers stated: “YOU have been identified and are now in our National Database of miscreant Harris supporters, either by social interactions with your neighbors who are on our investigations team, or by yard signs, or vehicle bumper stickers. Rather than the hangman’s nooses of the old days, you are now guaranteed that once the magnificent Donald Trump assumes the Presidency again YOU will be IRS tax audited going all the way back to your very first tax return – and at a minimum – 4 years of painful misery and attorney’s fees.”

The flyers were signed by “The Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124; San Marcos, TX.” According to the Bullock Museum, a Grand Dragon is the highest ranking Ku Klux Klan (KKK) member in Texas. It is currently unconfirmed if the flyers are connected to the KKK.  

If someone finds a flyer on a sign in their yard, they should contact SMPD and leave the flyer where it was found, SMPD wrote in their Facebook post. An officer will remove the flyer themselves. 

The University Star will provide updates as they become available. 


