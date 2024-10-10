97° San Marcos
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
October 10, 2024
Kaylee Marsh

The Hays County Sheriff’s Department implemented Clearview AI’s facial recognition software after it was approved by the commissioners court in December 2023.

The technology, which is used to help identify potential suspects and victims in camera footage and photographs, was implemented shortly after its approval. According to Robert Wojtanowicz, a strategic analyst supervisor, the software is currently solely used to help find leads in an investigation.

“[Clearview AI] is a tool designed for us to be able to create investigative leads. It just kind of speeds everything up and allows us a different avenue to try to identify these folks,” Wojtanowicz said.

The software is currently used only to identify footage from CCTV footage, or still images from public websites, such as social media platforms. Clearview AI is not currently used to monitor live footage anywhere in Hays County.

“All this information is available to the general public, so anybody with an internet connection can go in and access any of these photos or any of the results that we’re getting back from Clearview, anyone can go in and access them,” Wojtanowicz said.

According to critics of facial recognition, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), facial recognition software can misidentify people of color, especially women of color.

Wohtanowicz said the sheriff’s department has used the facial recognition software in around 120 investigations since December. He said he is unaware of a time in which his team gave a wrong identity to an investigator solely based on Clearview’s software.

“We’ll get results that obviously aren’t pertaining to our case, but our analyst team, they’re very thorough, they’re very effective and they make sure to vet all of those potential results before even passing it along to an investigator,” Wojtanowicz said.

Wojtanowicz said the Hays County Sheriff’s Department is working to ensure the technology is only used by trained staff and is used responsibly.

“Our team is very well trained on the program, and they’re also extensively trained on the actual searching of law enforcement intelligence systems,” Wojtanocwicz said. “When you have a tool like this, you have to use it responsibly. So we make sure that we’re following all state statutes and federal regulations when we use [AI].”

According to Hays County Sheriff Lieutenant Clint Pulpan, the sheriff’s department ensures Clearview AI is not the only factor in identifying, or arresting a person of interest in a case.

“It’s why when we get any other picture of a possible suspect, no matter where it comes from, that’s not enough probable cause for a warrant,” Pulpan said. “It’s just a lead, it is not enough in and of itself to arrest anybody and there’s no way that’s going to happen.”

The sheriff’s department is not the only law enforcement agency in Hays County that uses AI to help investigate crimes. According to a statement emailed to The Star, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) also uses AI.

“The police department is committed to crime reduction through community engagement. Part of that strategy includes the use of technology. The department uses covert cameras, overt cameras, license plate reading cameras, intelligence systems and resources, and limited facial recognition software,” the statement said.

SMPD has recently expanded the usage of license plate reading camera software to fight a regional increase in auto thefts.

