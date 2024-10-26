73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Ten Texas State students arrested for Halloween theft in Kyle

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
October 26, 2024
University Star logo

Ten Texas State University students were arrested after reportedly stealing Halloween decorations on Hometown Parkway early Friday morning, according to the Kyle Police Department (KPD).

Kyle police responded to a call at approximately 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 25 reporting the theft of decorations valued at $500. Officers arriving on the scene reviewed video footage that helped identify the suspects and the vehicle involved. Shortly afterward, police located a silver Ford F-150 matching the description, with the stolen decorations inside.

The students are aged 18 to 20 and were all wearing masks. One suspect was found carrying scissors, which police believe were intended to damage decorations. During questioning, all ten admitted to traveling to Kyle with the intent to steal Halloween decorations which have now been returned, according to KPD.

Alongside the stolen items, police discovered THC, alcohol and a fake ID in the vehicle. The students now face multiple charges, including Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Criminal Mischief and Theft of Property. 

All students arrested were released on a personal bond, a contract with the court ensuring they’ll appear without posting bond money upfront. If they fail to appear, they owe the court the bond amount of $2,000, according to the students’ Hays County jail record.

“We will not tolerate actions that jeopardize the safety and holiday spirit of our community members,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett wrote in the KPD Facebook post. “The residents of Kyle deserve to celebrate holidays in a safe and joyful environment. We are committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe and ensuring that this upcoming holiday season remains a time of fun and happiness for everyone.”

The students charged are:

– Jaevin Keyon Guidry

– Brayden Randall Golden

– Nico Jordan Lawrence

– Casey William Silvius

– Nathaniel Alexander Houck

– Noah Esteban Cazares

– Landon Blaine Solis

– Aydien Leeray Jackson

– Enrique Amadeo Galindo

– Marcus Jay Valdez

Additional charges include Possession of a Controlled Substance for Lawrence and possession of a False Driver’s License/ID for Golden.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in crime
A brush fire vehicle travels off road to fight a brush fire in the Spring Lake Natural Area on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, bordering the Cottages at Hillside Ranch.
Fireworks fire burns almost an acre, prompts arson investigation
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
University Star logo
Hate crime on campus prompts action from NAACP, TXST
Annual Security & Fire Safety Report shows increase in Violence Against Women Act offense reports
Annual Security & Fire Safety Report shows increase in Violence Against Women Act offense reports
San Marcos impacted by rise in car thefts
San Marcos impacted by rise in car thefts
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions
More in features
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats and Jaguars draw in battle of Western Division top seeds
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams runs a jet sweep versus Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats stifled 24-14 by Old Dominion in a disappointing week eight loss
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins named Sun Belt Female Athlete of The Year
A white egret stands in a patch of Texas wild rice in the San Marcos River, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Sewell Park.
San Marcos to return to Stage 3 drought restrictions
Texas State freshman Allie Justiz drives the ball at hole 18 during the Jim West Challenge at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Texas State women's golf places seventh at Jim West Challenge
Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
More in in-brief
University Star logo
Suspect arrested for hate crime on campus
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Star file photo
Hays County Commissioners Court discusses APA! funding, accepts mental health grant
People waiting amidst a lockdown, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 outside San Marcos High School.
San Marcos High School under lockdown after active attack report
Hays County Commissioners Court approves fiscal year 2025 budget, raises property taxes
Hays County Commissioners Court approves fiscal year 2025 budget, raises property taxes
Elise Dalton, Texas State senior Ethan Dalton’s sister, gives a speech during her brother’s memorial service Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, outside LBJ Student Center.
Community honors TXST student after his death
Donate to The University Star