Ten Texas State students arrested for Halloween theft in Kyle

Ten Texas State University students were arrested after reportedly stealing Halloween decorations on Hometown Parkway early Friday morning, according to the Kyle Police Department (KPD).

Kyle police responded to a call at approximately 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 25 reporting the theft of decorations valued at $500. Officers arriving on the scene reviewed video footage that helped identify the suspects and the vehicle involved. Shortly afterward, police located a silver Ford F-150 matching the description, with the stolen decorations inside.

The students are aged 18 to 20 and were all wearing masks. One suspect was found carrying scissors, which police believe were intended to damage decorations. During questioning, all ten admitted to traveling to Kyle with the intent to steal Halloween decorations which have now been returned, according to KPD.

Alongside the stolen items, police discovered THC, alcohol and a fake ID in the vehicle. The students now face multiple charges, including Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Criminal Mischief and Theft of Property.

All students arrested were released on a personal bond, a contract with the court ensuring they’ll appear without posting bond money upfront. If they fail to appear, they owe the court the bond amount of $2,000, according to the students’ Hays County jail record.

“We will not tolerate actions that jeopardize the safety and holiday spirit of our community members,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett wrote in the KPD Facebook post. “The residents of Kyle deserve to celebrate holidays in a safe and joyful environment. We are committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe and ensuring that this upcoming holiday season remains a time of fun and happiness for everyone.”

The students charged are:

– Jaevin Keyon Guidry

– Brayden Randall Golden

– Nico Jordan Lawrence

– Casey William Silvius

– Nathaniel Alexander Houck

– Noah Esteban Cazares

– Landon Blaine Solis

– Aydien Leeray Jackson

– Enrique Amadeo Galindo

– Marcus Jay Valdez

Additional charges include Possession of a Controlled Substance for Lawrence and possession of a False Driver’s License/ID for Golden.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.