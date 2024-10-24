Clash of Columns: College Republicans and Democrats

Blake Leschber College Republicans President Carly French (left) and College Democrats President Averyann Guggenheim (right).

Carly French, College Republicans President

Texas State, San Marcos and Hays County are represented very well on the Republican ballot. We have Bobcat alumni Morgan Hammer running for County Commissioner of Precinct 3 and Philip Muzzy running for County Clerk, adjunct professor for criminal justice Judge Tanner Neidhardt for District Judge and student Tennyson Moreno running for State Representative for HD 45.

Although he is not a Bobcat, the candidate for sheriff, Anthony Hipolito, is a big Texas State fan, a longtime resident of Hays County, and has been in law enforcement for over 26 years. We also have Robert “Wood” Updegrove in the running for Court-at-Law Place 3. Another county-wide candidate is Steven Wright for U.S. Congress over District 35. He is not a native Texan, but he got here as quickly as he could and is currently a bus driver for Hays ISD.

Though they are not labeled as Republican or Democrat, and rightfully so, we have also had the pleasure of meeting Griffin Spell, candidate for City Council Place 5, and Maraya Dunn, candidate for City Council Place 6, and agree with their view of the future of San Marcos. The two are also Bobcat alums and Dunn owns a business in downtown San Marcos.

With servant hearts, these candidates are truly running to serve us—the citizens of San Marcos and Hays County. They value public safety, and fiscal accountability and want to protect our gorgeous rivers and downtown square that make San Marcos, San Marcos.

Many of them have significant ties to the community, either from living here for years or sticking around after graduating from Texas State, which shows they value their community and are running to help it. I think there is something to be told that we have so many Texas State alumni on the ballot this go around. As much as some people want to ignore it, having Texas State as a part of San Marcos and recognizing that is what sets apart these candidates. They realize that some of us are here for a short time, but that we are a part of the community just as they are. We are so excited to see the outcomes of these races.

One of the more prevalent bonds that we have been talking about is Proposition A, which is a road bond designed to improve road quality, though it will affect property taxes if passed. I feel as though the Republicans across Hays County are divided on this issue, as many of them realize that we need improvements to the roads, but don’t believe that this bond is the way to get that done.

There are also some environmental organizations warning that some roads included in the bonds package would cross certain creeks, rivers and watersheds, which would affect the environment within them. These are all strong concerns, which is why I am also torn on the issue. The two San Marcos projects would be at Leah Avenue and Centerpoint Road, the latter being the most prominent location.

As this is just one person’s opinion, we strongly encourage voters to do their research. Don’t just vote because someone has a D or R by their name. Make sure you know their policies and agree with them since they will be representing you in their offices.

Averyann Guggenheim, College Democrats President

Local elections play a pivotal role in shaping the political process, as they directly control the facets of daily life that matter most, including education, public safety, transportation and housing.

Unlike national elections, where the outcomes may feel distant, decisions made at the local level often have the most immediate and tangible impact on communities. For example, Rebecca Minnick, a candidate for Hays County Commissioner, has made it a priority to improve public transportation and expand affordable housing options. By addressing these critical issues, she exemplifies how local leadership directly affects residents’ daily lives. This proximity to everyday concerns makes local elections a cornerstone of civic engagement, fostering a sense of responsibility and participation in the democratic process. They offer citizens a direct path to influencing policies that affect their neighborhoods, allowing individuals to hold leaders like Minnick accountable for the issues that matter to them.

Furthermore, local offices serve as vital stepping stones for political careers. Many of today’s prominent state and national leaders began their public service at the local level, using this platform to gain invaluable experience, build essential connections and understand the needs of their constituents. Kirstin Hook, running for U.S. Representative, District 21, is an excellent example of this. Her progressive approach to law enforcement, focusing on criminal justice reform and community policing, not only reflects the needs of the local community, but also sets her up as a potential future leader in state or national politics. By engaging with local elections, citizens not only shape their immediate environment but also influence the trajectory of future political leaders.

Local governments also act as laboratories for policy innovation, where new ideas are frequently tested before being adopted on a broader scale. Progressive or experimental policies, whether related to climate change, housing reform or social justice, often originate in local jurisdictions. Judge Elaine Brown, who is running for re-election in Hays County, has been a strong advocate for equitable housing policies and mental health initiatives. Her work demonstrates how local elections create opportunities for innovative policy solutions that can later inspire broader legislative changes at the state or federal level.

In addition, local elections provide an opportunity for more diverse representation. In contrast to higher levels of government, where political and financial barriers often restrict entry, local elections allow communities to elect leaders who deeply understand their specific needs and challenges.

Another key aspect of local elections is their relatively low voter turnout. While this may seem like a drawback, it also means that the voters who do participate wield significant power. With fewer voters, each vote carries more weight, allowing those who engage in the process to have an outsized impact on shaping local policies and leadership. In races like those involved in local politics, the power of each vote can be crucial in determining the future of the county. This is especially important in close races, where a small margin of votes can determine the direction of a community for years to come.

