What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Oct. 18-20, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, October 18, Lost River Film Fest

The Lost River Film Festival will host a variety of screenings for film enthusiasts from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Price Center. The festival offers a robust catalog of new and independent cinema. This event also runs Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be bought online and start at $10 for a day pass or $25 for the whole weekend.

Friday, October 18, Michelle Billingsley

The show kicks off at 5 p.m., Friday at Roughhouse Brewing for Michelle Billingsley and her band. Come on out for two fun sets of honky tonk music, that is described as a satisfying balance between vintage and modern, from this Chicago-based artist. This is a free and family friendly event.

Saturday, October 19, Art Scared Art Market

The Art Scared Art Market is the special Halloween edition of the Arts Squared Market that brings the best local artists together all in one place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday at The Square. Come discover all things spooky alongside Halloween themed fun and art of all kinds, live music, live art demonstrations and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Saturday, October 19, Rocktoberfest 2024

Rocktoberfest 2024 will bring performances from a variety of rock artists including Audio Outlaws, Wyzer and Lit up from 1 to 10 p.m., Saturday at Railyard Bar and Grill. A $10 donation is recommended and proceeds will benefit kids living in San Marcos Housing Authority Communities. This is a kid friendly event.

Sunday, October 20, The Great Pumpkin Patch

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday the La Cima Community Center will be converted into The Great Pumpkin Patch. This family friendly fall festival will feature pumpkin picking, decorating and smashing. There will also be opportunities for photo ops and face painting. There will also be a farmers market running concurrently until 2 p.m., this is a free event.

Sunday, October 20, Dragon’s Lair San Marcos Grand Opening

Kicking off at 2 p.m., Sunday at the Dragon’s Lair San Marcos, the official grand opening event and celebration will take place. This event will feature snacks, refreshments, a cosplay contest, raffles, giveaways and more. Come on out and experience the newest spot for comic and game fans in San Marcos.