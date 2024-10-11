Generations of alumni fuel Texas State rugby

With 33 club sports offered at Texas State, students have plenty of options to choose from to get more involved with the university.

Many of the clubs offered are low in participation and limited in support from alumni, but that is not true for the Texas State Renegade Rugby Football Club (RFC).

Established in 1983, the RFC has substantial alumni support compared to other club sports at Texas State and one of the largest coaching staffs in Texas, according to Head Coach Dustin Carter. Carter is a Texas State alumnus, along with other coaches on staff. Carter said the alumni coaching involvement allows for more specialized groups.

“With the large coaching staff…we have the ability to break off into different skill groups,” Carter said. “We can work separately with experienced…and less experienced guys.”

Senior backs captain Elisha Garcia said alumni support for the club keeps the team operating smoothly.

“We have a huge alumni foundation that supports us,” Garcia said. “Half of this wouldn’t be possible without them.”

The RFC is currently 7-0 with one of its recent wins being against the alumni themselves, claiming the victory against the alumni for only the second time in RFC history at West Campus Fields on Saturday, Sept. 21. With over 200 people in attendance, the support for the RFC and previous alumni is the largest at Texas State.

Alumni involvement and outreach are among the major reasons some RFC players chose Texas State. Many came specifically for this program. Freshman scrum-half Jack Cooper said current players and alumni made his decision to come to Texas State easy.

“Even before I knew I was coming, a lot of them came out to watch me play,” Cooper said. “My dad knows some alumni…it all pretty much sealed the deal.”

RFC alumnus and current professional rugby player Nic Smith said seeing the support was part of his decision as well.

“I saw how good the alumni support was,” Smith said. “They’ve always been a successful club, so it was an easy choice for me.”

Alumni contribute to the RFC program in various ways, including attending games, coaching and supporting current players.

“It is all a big brotherhood,” Smith said. “From guys that are 60-years-old to the guys I met playing a few years ago, it is all a huge family.”

According to Garcia, many opportunities would not be possible without alumni support.

“The alumni foundation has kept this program going for years,” Garcia said. “They support us with travel expenses…and everything we do.”

The RFC has gained a multitude of state titles and hopes to gain a national title this season. As the club continues, it cherishes the support from its alumni.

“[The support from the alumni] makes being a part of the club way better,” Smith said. “Because even after you graduate, you still feel connected with the guys you played with and current players.”