Texas State to remain in Sun Belt Conference

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
October 2, 2024
Star file photo
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State University will remain in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) despite a verbal offer from the Mountain West Conference, according to Director of Athletics Don Coryell. The Bobcats have been in the Sun Belt since 2013.

Due to the Mountain West needing one more FBS team to complete their conference along with the recent Pac-12 expansion, there have been growing rumors regarding what conference Texas State will call home in the future.

Coryell delivered a statement via the Texas State Bobcats “X” account.

“The recent interest shown in Texas State and its presence across the college athletics landscape speaks volumes about the university and the work our staff and student-athletes have done to build the Bobcat brand nationally,” Coryell said. “After preliminary discussions with an interested conference, we have decided not to make a change at this time. I am looking forward to watching all of our sports continue to compete for Sun Belt Conference and National Championships.”

College football reporter Pete Thamel also reported that Texas State will not be moving to the Mountain West Conference.

 

 

2024 officially marks Texas State’s 12th season playing in the SBC. The football program is still in search of its first ever SBC Championship.

