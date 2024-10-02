Texas State to remain in Sun Belt Conference

Texas State University will remain in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) despite a verbal offer from the Mountain West Conference, according to Director of Athletics Don Coryell. The Bobcats have been in the Sun Belt since 2013.

Due to the Mountain West needing one more FBS team to complete their conference along with the recent Pac-12 expansion, there have been growing rumors regarding what conference Texas State will call home in the future.

Coryell delivered a statement via the Texas State Bobcats “X” account.

“The recent interest shown in Texas State and its presence across the college athletics landscape speaks volumes about the university and the work our staff and student-athletes have done to build the Bobcat brand nationally,” Coryell said. “After preliminary discussions with an interested conference, we have decided not to make a change at this time. I am looking forward to watching all of our sports continue to compete for Sun Belt Conference and National Championships.”

College football reporter Pete Thamel also reported that Texas State will not be moving to the Mountain West Conference.

Sources: Texas State’s talks with the Mountain West have stalled. The school has informed the Sun Belt that it won’t be going to the Mountain West. Texas State received a verbal offer over the weekend. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 1, 2024

2024 officially marks Texas State’s 12th season playing in the SBC. The football program is still in search of its first ever SBC Championship.