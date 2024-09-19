TXST wages are too low for student workers

Many students balance on-campus jobs and demanding academic schedules. Despite their contributions on campus, Texas State student workers earn significantly low wages.

Texas State must consider raising wages for students to alleviate financial stress, support academic success and boost morale among student workers.

Texas is a leading state in low-wage work, with minimum wage stubbornly set at $7.25. According to Oxfam America, 29.9% of Texas workers make less than $17 per hour.

Lou Wharton, an art education senior, has worked on campus since spring 2021 and is currently an art history teaching assistant. Wharton said they have faced challenges due to low wages.

“The hours I was allowed to log were limited,” Wharton said. “As a [teaching assistant], I have to do a lot of work outside of class – answering student emails, preparing study materials for students, meaning I’m doing anywhere from 2-4 hours of unpaid labor [per week].”

Despite receiving a recent wage increase from $8 to $10, Wharton said they remain dissatisfied. While the raise is significant, it’s still not fair pay considering the extensive work required beyond their official hours.

Low wages have a significant impact on Wharton’s ability to afford the rising cost of living in San Marcos. As of July 2024, average rent in San Marcos is $1,746. Despite working a second off-campus job, Wharton said they struggle to make ends meet, relying on food stamps to help with groceries.

“In a month… I only make $240,” Wharton said. “My parents aren’t in a position to give me $400 a month or more. I ended up needing a second job in order to make rent, and even then, I am living paycheck to paycheck.”

The high cost of housing coupled with insufficient income forces many students to make difficult financial choices.

“Many students, like myself, rely on on-campus jobs due to transportation issues,” Wharton said. “However, since these jobs often pay poorly, this leads to students getting a second job, which leads to a challenge in balancing their studies. This cycle of low wages and additional work can be detrimental.”

Alejo Ruiz-Camauer, an engineering technology junior, said the hourly wage he earns working at the Student Learning Assistance Center (SLAC) is insufficient in meeting his financial needs.

“My starting pay was $12 an hour, I make $13 an hour now,” Ruiz-Camauer said. “I have the advantage of my parents paying for my rent, but I barely make enough for groceries and other expenses.”

As of September 2024, Texas State pay rates for student workers ranges from $7.25 to $17 an hour. While some higher-paying positions exist, many student jobs pay less.

Pay rates at colleges like the University of Texas at Austin range from $10 to $25 an hour. Austin Community College pays work-study student workers $23 to $24 an hour. Though it is a work-study option, the goal of the program is to provide flexible and gainful employment opportunities for students.

Colleges in surrounding cities make it possible for students to have a sense of financial comfort and it’s time for Texas State to do the same.

-Adriana Villanueva is a geography sophomore

