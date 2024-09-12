72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats say aloha to loss column after falling to Hawaii

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
September 12, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) leaps above the net to hit the ball during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball began its trip to Hawaii by falling to the host school, the University of Hawaii, by a 3-1 score Tuesday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

The first set went back and forth for the first 12 points, with the two sides tying at 6-6. From that point, Hawaii began scoring more often between Texas State’s points and slowly built a lead. After building its lead, the Rainbow Warriors held off the Texas State attack to claim set one 25-17.

After falling in set one, it appeared like set two would be enough to get the Bobcats back on track for the rest of the evening. Texas State dominated throughout the second set, pulling away from Hawaii and winning set two 25-15.

Even with it looking like the Bobcats found their stride, Hawaii took the momentum back to its side, going up early in set three at 7-4. After building said lead, Hawaii never relinquished it, fending off Texas State, which brought the set within two points on multiple occasions. Despite a hard-fought effort from the Bobcats, Hawaii took set three 25-19.

Set four began as set one did, as the two sides traded points until it was tied at six-all. And much like the first set again, from the 6-6 score, Hawaii built a lead–– this time courtesy of a 6-0 run. Texas State made a solid effort to try and climb out of the 12-6 hole, but the deficit proved too big to overcome. Hawaii went on to win the match after winning set four 25-18.

Like the Bobcats’ previous match against Texas A&M University, they made fewer errors than Hawaii over the four sets. However, Hawaii’s ability to put distance between Texas State and itself in total kills led to the Bobcats’ demise in the match.

Texas State will look to get back on track when it takes on Oregon State University in its second game in the Aloha state.

Match time between Texas State and Oregon State is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Thursday, Sept. 12, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne defeats mentor, friend Traylor following UTSA blowout
Texas State Army ROTC stands at attention before the stair climb memorial for first responders on 9/11 Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at UFCU.
TXST, San Marcos community memorialize 9/11
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud puts end to quarterback competition following historic win
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) brings the I-35 Showdown trophy onto the field after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
McCloud named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
Texas State expands reach with SMCISD, Collin College partnership
Texas State expands reach with SMCISD, Collin College partnership
Texas State's mascot Boko holds up sign "Birds are still not real" in front of the student section amping up the crowd during the I-35 Showdown. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
I-35 Rivalry game results in sellout crowd
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. (1) catches a touchdown pass during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State's I-35 Rivalry win
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats defend home court in TXST Fall Invite
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State thrashes UTSA for first win in I-35 Rivalry history
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats get back in win column with 3-1 victory over Lions
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
The history of the I-35 Rivalry
More in volleyball
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Nina Moorer celebrates a point during the Maroon and Gold Scrimmage with her teammate, middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5),Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfer on road to recovery prepares for debut season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Bobcats leave Roadrunners in the dust, secure rivalry win
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Takeaways from volleyball's weekend at the Rice Invitational
Texas State fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Bobcats open season with 2-1 record at Rice Invitational
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
Redshirt freshman middle blocker Zenai Jethroe (18) spikes the ball over the net during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats dominate Lamar in exhibition match
Donate to The University Star