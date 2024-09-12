Bobcats say aloha to loss column after falling to Hawaii

Texas State volleyball began its trip to Hawaii by falling to the host school, the University of Hawaii, by a 3-1 score Tuesday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

The first set went back and forth for the first 12 points, with the two sides tying at 6-6. From that point, Hawaii began scoring more often between Texas State’s points and slowly built a lead. After building its lead, the Rainbow Warriors held off the Texas State attack to claim set one 25-17.

After falling in set one, it appeared like set two would be enough to get the Bobcats back on track for the rest of the evening. Texas State dominated throughout the second set, pulling away from Hawaii and winning set two 25-15.

Even with it looking like the Bobcats found their stride, Hawaii took the momentum back to its side, going up early in set three at 7-4. After building said lead, Hawaii never relinquished it, fending off Texas State, which brought the set within two points on multiple occasions. Despite a hard-fought effort from the Bobcats, Hawaii took set three 25-19.

Set four began as set one did, as the two sides traded points until it was tied at six-all. And much like the first set again, from the 6-6 score, Hawaii built a lead–– this time courtesy of a 6-0 run. Texas State made a solid effort to try and climb out of the 12-6 hole, but the deficit proved too big to overcome. Hawaii went on to win the match after winning set four 25-18.

Like the Bobcats’ previous match against Texas A&M University, they made fewer errors than Hawaii over the four sets. However, Hawaii’s ability to put distance between Texas State and itself in total kills led to the Bobcats’ demise in the match.

Texas State will look to get back on track when it takes on Oregon State University in its second game in the Aloha state.

Match time between Texas State and Oregon State is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Thursday, Sept. 12, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.