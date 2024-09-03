73° San Marcos
Back the Bobcats kicks off football season

Chloe Rawlinson, Life and Arts Contributor
September 3, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
KnD’s Boutique decorates its storefront with school spirit, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, near The Square in Downtown San Marcos.

Throughout The Square, local businesses decorated their storefronts in spirited shades of maroon and gold, preparing for the start of the college football season. Back the Bobcats, an event aimed to boost school spirit across San Marcos, returned for its second year to kick off the 2024 Bobcat Football season from Aug. 23-31.

Presented by Texas State Athletics, Zelicks Icehouse and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, local businesses were encouraged to participate in a decorating contest by demonstrating school spirit on the inside and outside of their buildings. Many of them painted windows and hung decorations on their buildings on The Square.

KnD’s Boutique, located at 312 N LBJ Drive, participated in the contest this year. The store was decorated with a balloon arch and maroon and gold streamers. Boko also made an appearance, dancing with the San Marcos High School drill team to music played by the high school’s drumline.

Kristan Machado, KnD’s Boutique owner, said she hoped to win Most Spirited this year.

“[Back the Bobcats] has a huge impact on our store because we get to show off our game day merch, which leads students to purchase items from our store on The Square,” Machado said.

Last year’s contest winners included a tie between Edward Jones-Crystal Dixon and KnD’s Boutique for Most Spirited, Gumby’s Pizza for Best Exterior and Body Shop Movement Studio for Best Window Signage.

The Texas State Athletics Department and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce started the event as a way to build morale for the football team and San Marcos.

According to the founding parties, Back the Bobcats was brought back for a second year because of its positive effect on businesses, students and athletes.

“[The Chamber of Commerce wanted] to increase visible support for the university and students among the business community,” Page Michel, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said.

Zelicks Icehouse, owned by Texas State alumni, joined to host a block party at the end of the week-long event. The decision for Zelicks to host the party was a mutual agreement between the business owners and the Athletics department, as Zelicks’ owners were glad to assist in the project.

“It started with the goal of getting our community excited about the upcoming football season,” Katz said. “We are proud alumni and love all things Texas State Athletics.”

For more information on Back The Bobcats, visit the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce at https://sanmarcostexas.com/back-the-bobcats/.

Donate to The University Star