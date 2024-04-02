Three takeaways as Texas State baseball gets swept by Ragin’ Cajuns

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior infielder Cade Manning (9) prepares to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (15-13, 4-5) went 1-3 this past week, defeating the University of Texas at Rio Grande 12-6 before getting swept by the top-ranked team in the Sun Belt Conference the University of Louisiana Lafayette at Bobcat Ballpark.

Here are three takeaways from the baseball team’s performance last week:

The Bobcats’ season has been a rollercoaster

So far, the 2024 season for Texas State can be described as a rollercoaster constantly going between high and low points. After an impressive showing early in the season in the Astros Foundation Classic, the Bobcats lost to Texas A&M Corpus Christi and got swept by Sam Houston State.

Texas State then looked to be gaining momentum, winning eight of its next 10 and starting 4-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. However, this weekend, the Bobcats regressed back to the team that struggled versus the Islanders and Bearkats.

The offense scored just one run in the first game versus Louisiana-Lafayette, and the pitching staff gave up 23 total runs in games two and three. Texas State will have to finish the season on a calm stroll if they want to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Texas State needs Jack Stroud back

The Bobcats’ pitching rotation needs a veteran pitcher who can start on the weekend or even come out of the bullpen when they need to keep a lead. Senior pitcher Jack Stroud is a prime candidate to be that player, but an injury versus Tarleton State has kept him sidelined for a few weeks now.

While the fourth-year pitcher has had a forgettable season so far, throwing a 9.28 ERA with a 3-2 record, Texas State is missing a pitcher they can turn to in high-leverage situations. This weekend was a prime example of that as the Bobcats gave up 19 runs after taking out their starting pitchers.

It is still unknown if Stroud will be a weekend starter or a long reliever when he gets back, but Texas State could use any help they can get in the bullpen.

Chase Mora and Davis Powell continue to struggle

Sophomore infielder Mora and senior infielder Powell were both impactful players for the Bobcats in 2023. Mora led the Bobcats in hits and home runs and Powell led Texas State in batting average. However, this season, both find themselves at the bottom when it comes to batting average, hitting under .240.

Their trends continued this weekend versus Louisiana Lafayette, as they combined for one hit, going 1-for-24 versus Ragin’ Cajun pitching. Texas State cannot afford for Powell and Mora to lack in impact at the plate if the Bobcats want to make a postseason run.