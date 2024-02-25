No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

Meg Boles Texas State senior pitcher Jack Stroud (26) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Texas State baseball (3-3) lost its second game of the Karbach Round Rock Classic Saturday afternoon 11-5 to No. 24 University of Kentucky (5-1) at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

The loss marks Texas State’s third consecutive and puts the team at 0-2 in the tournament standings.

Early pitching woes plagued the Bobcats once again. Senior pitcher Jack Stroud took the loss for Texas State, giving up seven runs on five hits and striking out three batters in 1.2 innings.

The Bobcat bats were solid off Kentucky preseason All-American graduate student pitcher Dominic Niman, scoring four runs in the first four innings and tallying six hits. Despite this, Niman earned the win to become 2-0 on the season.

Redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez has remained a bright spot in the Bobcat lineup during the tournament, as he hit his second homerun of the weekend to put Texas State on the board in the second inning.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. In the second inning, senior infielder and former Texas Longhorn Mitchell Daly blasted a grand slam over the left wall to extend the lead to 8-1 and ultimately put the game away.

The Bobcats will look to end the weekend on a high note Sunday, as they take on Washington State (5-1) out of the Pac-12 Conference. The Cougars defeated Kansas 5-4 on Saturday to remain perfect in the tournament.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Washington State is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. The game will be available to watch on D1baseball.com.