82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior pitcher Jack Stroud (26) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
No. 24 Kentucky overpowers Texas State in second game of Round Rock Classic
February 25, 2024
Results of the recent Student Government Elections read aloud for candidates and peers, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in the LBJ Student Involvement Lounge.
TXST names new Student Government officers
February 25, 2024
Nonprofit fights homelessness in Hays County
Nonprofit fights homelessness in Hays County
February 25, 2024
logo
Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest
February 24, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball falls to Louisiana-Lafayette for fourth straight loss
February 24, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to throw the pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats stay hot in the desert with victory over Bengals
February 24, 2024

No. 24 Kentucky overpowers Texas State in second game of Round Rock Classic

James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
February 25, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Jack+Stroud+%2826%29+pitches+the+ball%2C+Saturday%2C+Feb.+24%2C+2024%2C+at+Dell+Diamond+in+Round+Rock%2C+Texas.
Meg Boles
Texas State senior pitcher Jack Stroud (26) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Texas State baseball (3-3) lost its second game of the Karbach Round Rock Classic Saturday afternoon 11-5 to No. 24 University of Kentucky (5-1) at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

The loss marks Texas State’s third consecutive and puts the team at 0-2 in the tournament standings.

Early pitching woes plagued the Bobcats once again. Senior pitcher Jack Stroud took the loss for Texas State, giving up seven runs on five hits and striking out three batters in 1.2 innings.

The Bobcat bats were solid off Kentucky preseason All-American graduate student pitcher Dominic Niman, scoring four runs in the first four innings and tallying six hits. Despite this, Niman earned the win to become 2-0 on the season.

Redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez has remained a bright spot in the Bobcat lineup during the tournament, as he hit his second homerun of the weekend to put Texas State on the board in the second inning.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. In the second inning, senior infielder and former Texas Longhorn Mitchell Daly blasted a grand slam over the left wall to extend the lead to 8-1 and ultimately put the game away.

The Bobcats will look to end the weekend on a high note Sunday, as they take on Washington State (5-1) out of the Pac-12 Conference. The Cougars defeated Kansas 5-4 on Saturday to remain perfect in the tournament.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Washington State is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. The game will be available to watch on D1baseball.com.

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Texas State senior pitcher Rhett McCaffety (17) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) throws the ball to first base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) runs toward first base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior pitcher Rhett McCaffety (17) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) reaches home base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) reaches home base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) runs to second base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior infielder Davis Powell (8) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) reaches home base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) runs towards first base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic

  • Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) hugs senior infielder Cameron Thompson after finishing his home run, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

    Meg Boles
    No.+24+Kentucky+overpowers+Texas+State+in+second+game+of+Round+Rock+Classic
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

 
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State junior pitcher Calen Graham (42) pitches the ball, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State opens Round Rock Classic with loss to Kansas
The Texas State baseball team before the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State set to face trio of Power Five teams in Round Rock tournament
Texas State catcher junior Ian Collier (25) runs prepares to slide to third base during the game against Youngstown State, Friday, February 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
"We can play with anybody": No. 5 TCU holds off Texas State
Texas State redshirt-senior right-hand pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) catches the returning throw from the catcher during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats gear up for road match with No. 5 Horned Frogs
Texas State redshirt-senior catcher August Ramirez (18) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wins third game of series to sweep Penguins
Texas State sophomore guard Coleton Benson (22) dribbles the ball through the Coastal Carolina defense, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Southern Miss outlasts Texas State to give Bobcats 10th conference loss
More in features
Results of the recent Student Government Elections read aloud for candidates and peers, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in the LBJ Student Involvement Lounge.
TXST names new Student Government officers
Nonprofit fights homelessness in Hays County
Nonprofit fights homelessness in Hays County
logo
Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest
Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball falls to Louisiana-Lafayette for fourth straight loss
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to throw the pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats stay hot in the desert with victory over Bengals
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats hold off Wolverines to remain perfect in Sun Devil Classic
More in Sports
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats continue winning streak in Sun Devil Classic
Texas State sophomore pitcher Analisa Soliz (23) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sink Pirates on day two of Sun Devil Classic
Texas State graduate student Guard JaNiah Henson (1) reads the defense, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Henson reflects on milestone, attributes feat to work ethic
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Georgia Southern's late comeback gives Bobcats third straight loss
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings to hit the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star